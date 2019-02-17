Lazy eye, otherwise known as amblyopia, is a vision development disorder that begins during infancy or early childhood where the eyes fail to achieve normal visual acuity, even with prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses. A new study has found that 60 children with lazy eye had lower measures of self-perception for peer acceptance and physical competence compared to 20 healthy children.

Lazy Eye Associated With Children's Self-Perception

‘Lazy eye if detected at an early age and promptly treated, reduced vision could be avoided in the later period.’

This observational study looked at whether the condition known as "lazy eye" (amblyopia) was associated with an altered sense of self-perception in children (ages 3 to 7) and whether any differences in self-perception were associated with deficiencies in vision and fine motor skills like coordination.The findings cannot be generalized to children with different types of lazy eye and researchers couldn't assess the association of glasses with children's self-perception because most children with lazy eye wore glasses.Source: Eurekalert