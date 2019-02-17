Maintaining Personal Hygiene At Gym Could Help Avoid Serious Bacteria

Font : A- A+



Building up exceptional strength to tone up your body sounds all good, but what's all that effort if you get a virus as dangerous as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) at the gym.

Maintaining Personal Hygiene At Gym Could Help Avoid Serious Bacteria



Exercise can help boost health and fitness but beware of bacteria when bulking up at the gym.



‘Maintaining personal hygiene at the gym could steer you clear of germs that lurk around in the Gym’ Precautions such as wiping down shared surfaces, using hand sanitizers, and covering up cuts can help avoid contracting unwanted infections, says Dr. Julie Trivedi, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at UT Southwestern's William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



"MRSA transmission between individuals has been associated with locker rooms and gyms where there is sharing of common equipment," she said. "Many bacteria and viruses can live on environmental surfaces for a period of time, so it's good practice to wipe down any machines or surfaces prior to using them and wipe them down after you are done. Keeping your hands clean by frequently using an alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water, as well as covering any cuts or wounds, will help to reduce the risk of picking up bacteria."



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports that 14 percent of people with MRSA infections contracted them outside of health care settings and that 23 is now the average age of people with community-associated MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).



"MRSA is bacteria commonly found on the skin and environmental surfaces such as tables and doorknobs," she adds. "MRSA infection can present in a variety of ways, ranging from superficial skin and soft tissue involvement as well as deeper, more serious infections involving the bone, large joints, and the heart."



Source: Newswise Exercise can help boost health and fitness but beware of bacteria when bulking up at the gym.Precautions such as wiping down shared surfaces, using hand sanitizers, and covering up cuts can help avoid contracting unwanted infections, says Dr. Julie Trivedi, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at UT Southwestern's William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital."MRSA transmission between individuals has been associated with locker rooms and gyms where there is sharing of common equipment," she said. "Many bacteria and viruses can live on environmental surfaces for a period of time, so it's good practice to wipe down any machines or surfaces prior to using them and wipe them down after you are done. Keeping your hands clean by frequently using an alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water, as well as covering any cuts or wounds, will help to reduce the risk of picking up bacteria."The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports that 14 percent of people with MRSA infections contracted them outside of health care settings and that 23 is now the average age of people with community-associated MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus)."MRSA is bacteria commonly found on the skin and environmental surfaces such as tables and doorknobs," she adds. "MRSA infection can present in a variety of ways, ranging from superficial skin and soft tissue involvement as well as deeper, more serious infections involving the bone, large joints, and the heart."Source: Newswise

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: