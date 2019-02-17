medindia
Maintaining Personal Hygiene At Gym Could Help Avoid Serious Bacteria

by Rishika Gupta on  February 17, 2019 at 7:42 PM Lifestyle News
Building up exceptional strength to tone up your body sounds all good, but what's all that effort if you get a virus as dangerous as Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) at the gym.
Exercise can help boost health and fitness but beware of bacteria when bulking up at the gym.

Precautions such as wiping down shared surfaces, using hand sanitizers, and covering up cuts can help avoid contracting unwanted infections, says Dr. Julie Trivedi, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at UT Southwestern's William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

"MRSA transmission between individuals has been associated with locker rooms and gyms where there is sharing of common equipment," she said. "Many bacteria and viruses can live on environmental surfaces for a period of time, so it's good practice to wipe down any machines or surfaces prior to using them and wipe them down after you are done. Keeping your hands clean by frequently using an alcohol-based sanitizer or soap and water, as well as covering any cuts or wounds, will help to reduce the risk of picking up bacteria."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reports that 14 percent of people with MRSA infections contracted them outside of health care settings and that 23 is now the average age of people with community-associated MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus).

"MRSA is bacteria commonly found on the skin and environmental surfaces such as tables and doorknobs," she adds. "MRSA infection can present in a variety of ways, ranging from superficial skin and soft tissue involvement as well as deeper, more serious infections involving the bone, large joints, and the heart."

Source: Newswise

