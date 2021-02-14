Lack of Exercise Can Lead to Instant Death from Heart Attack

Data was obtained from ten European observational cohorts. There were 28,140 healthy participants with a baseline assessment of physical activity who had had a heart attack during follow-up.Participants were categorized into groups based on their weekly level of leisure-time physical activity - sedentary, low, moderate, or high.The researchers analyzed the association between activity level and the risk of death due to a heart attack (instantly and within 28 days). For variables like age, sex, diabetes, BMI, blood pressure, smoking, family history of heart disease, blood cholesterol, alcohol consumption, and socioeconomic status, the analyses were adjusted accordingly.Findings showed that 17.7% of participants died within 28 days of their heart attack. Out of these participants, 62.3% died instantly. High levels of physical activity were found to be associated with a lower risk of instant and 28-day fatal heart attack.Engaging in leisure-time physical activity reduced the risk of instant death by 33% (moderate activity) and 45% (high activity). The risk reduced by 36% (moderate activity) and 28% (high activity) for death at 28 days. The association with low activity was not statistically significant.Dr. Kim Wadt Hansen says,He adds that even a low amount of leisure-time physical activity may be beneficial against fatal heart attacks, but statistical uncertainty precludes them from drawing any firm conclusions on that point.The authors state that the findings provide strong support for weekly physical activity in healthy adults recommended in the 2016 European Guidelines on cardiovascular disease prevention. The guidelines recommend healthy adults of all ages perform a minimum of 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity physical activity.Source: Medindia