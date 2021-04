The global study on coronavirus origins identified that introduction through a laboratory incident is "extremely unlikely," said a senior Chinese expert.



Experts from the World Health Organization and China conducted the research in China.

‘COVID-19 introduction through an intermediate host is "likely to very likely," introduction through cold/food chain products is "possible," and introduction through a laboratory incident is "extremely unlikely. ’





They jointly made an assessment of the likelihood of possible pathways, according to Liang Wannian, head of the Chinese side of the joint team, the Xinhua news agency reported.