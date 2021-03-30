by Colleen Fleiss on  March 30, 2021 at 11:08 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in India: Over 68K COVID-19 Cases Reported
In the last 24 years, India has recorded 68,020 new coronavirus infections, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,20,39,644, Union Health Ministry's data showed on Monday.

The 68,020 new cases reported in a span of 24 hours are the highest since October 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,843 with 291 daily new fatalities.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,13,55,993, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.


India fought through the first wave of infection six months ago and recorded a highest single-day spike of 93,617 cases on September 16. The highest number of deaths recorded in a day were 1,169 on September 15.

According to the ICMR, 24,18,64,161 samples have been tested up to March 28 with 9,13,319 samples being tested on Sunday.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu continued to show high daily new cases, the Health Ministry said.

The Centre has advised high-burden states and Union territories to take stringent measures for containment of the surge.

So far, 6.05 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

Source: IANS

