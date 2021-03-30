Type of Neighborhood Determines COVID-19 Outcomes

Research finds racial and economic disparities in COVID-19 outcomes (testing rates, positivity ratio, case rates by overall population, and deaths) based on neighborhoods. Low-income and minority communities experienced worse outcomes than the wealthier and whiter neighborhoods.



The study highlights the COVID-19 hotspots in major cities as well as the social inequalities in COVID-19 outcomes (positivity, incidence, and mortality) strongly associated with social vulnerability.

‘Lower-income and predominantly minority neighborhoods are defined as the most vulnerable.’

Read More..

"We've been documenting the potential existence of these disparities from the early days of the pandemic. Now we have comprehensive data on some of the deadly effects from residential segregation, structural and environmental racism, and economic injustice in the ongoing pandemic."



Ana V Diez Roux, senior author, says that the pandemic has brought to light how the social determinants of health, like social and economic inequalities, and structural racism, affect health profoundly.



"In addition to addressing the starkly inequitable impact of the pandemic today, we must recognize that improving the nation's health requires acting on underlying social and economic drivers, including the pervasive effects of structural racism," she adds.



According to the Social Vulnerability Index, lower-income and predominantly minority neighborhoods are defined as the most vulnerable. Findings further revealed that testing, positive case rate, total confirmed cases, and deaths were much higher in such neighborhoods. However, such a link was not found in the state of Philadelphia.



Bilal states that similar disparities have been observed with HIV and other health problems, but this pattern becomes observable in an international health emergency.



The authors state that due to a lack of systematic, widespread testing in the US, the inequities found are likely much larger than reported in the study. They recommend more testing, vaccination, along with better working conditions with access to personal protective equipment, paid sick leave, and more investment in low-income communities.







Source: Eurekalert Usama Bilal, lead author, said,Ana V Diez Roux, senior author, says that the pandemic has brought to light how the social determinants of health, like social and economic inequalities, and structural racism, affect health profoundly.she adds.According to the Social Vulnerability Index, lower-income and predominantly minority neighborhoods are defined as the most vulnerable. Findings further revealed that testing, positive case rate, total confirmed cases, and deaths were much higher in such neighborhoods. However, such a link was not found in the state of Philadelphia.Bilal states that similar disparities have been observed with HIV and other health problems, but this pattern becomes observable in an international health emergency.The authors state that due to a lack of systematic, widespread testing in the US, the inequities found are likely much larger than reported in the study. They recommend more testing, vaccination, along with better working conditions with access to personal protective equipment, paid sick leave, and more investment in low-income communities.Source: Eurekalert

The data, obtained from three large US cities (Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia), included socioeconomic status, household data, minority status, language spoken, housing type, and transportation. The study is the first to examine data on tests, cases, and deaths per zip code. The Social Vulnerability index was used to measure the resources that could be used to prevent suffering and financial loss in the event of a pandemic.