High-fiber Diet May Help Control COVID-19 Related Inflammation

The researchers infected healthy colon tissue and epithelial cells from 11 patients with coronavirus in the laboratory and subjected them to a battery of tests. The tissues and cells were treated with a mixture of acetate, propionate, and butyrate, compounds produced by gut microbiota metabolization of SCFAs present in dietary fiber. This did not alter viral load in colon biopsies or cells, nor were there any cell wall permeability and integrity changes.Raquel Franco Leal, co-principal investigator, explained,Rodrigues said.Other tests involving non-treated infected biopsy samples showed an increase in expression of DDX58 and interferon-beta (IFN-beta).DDX58 is an innate immune system receptor that detects viral nucleic acids and activates a signal that results in the production of proinflammatory cytokines. IFN-beta is a proinflammatory molecule that participates in the cytokine storm associated with severe cases of COVID-19.Leal said.Source: Medindia