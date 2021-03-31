Exercise During Pregnancy Improves Metabolic Health of Offspring

The study involved pregnant mice exposed to voluntary wheel running, which were compared to groups that were sedentary. The researchers analyzed the effects of exercise on parameters like DNA methylation, cell signaling, and gene expression, particularly concerning glucose metabolism.Findings revealed that SOD3 is an exercise-induced placenta-derived protein that activates a specific signaling pathway that controls DNA demethylation in the offspring's livers. This improves various aspects of glucose metabolism in offspring.Vitamin D also played an essential role as a mediator of SOD3 expression - maternal diet had to have sufficient vitamin D levels to influence placental levels of SOD3 and improve metabolic health in offspring. However, high vitamin D levels in the absence of exercise did not lead to increases in SOD3.The researchers also looked at SOD3 levels in pregnant women. They found that those who exercised more had higher serum levels and placental SOD3, which were highest during the second trimester of pregnancy.Joji Kusuyama, lead author, said,Kusuyama adds.The study's limitations include generalizability to all races and ethnicities and certain aspects of the signaling pathway for which further investigation is required.Goodyear states there may be wider benefits of SOD3 on other body organs also. For example, the authors are investigating the effects of maternal exercise and SOD3 on brain function in the offspring.She adds,The authors suggest that understanding the mechanisms of how maternal exercise can reverse metabolic effects might lead to interventions that prevent generational transmissions.Source: Eurekalert