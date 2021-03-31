Cyberbullying Linked to Social Media Addiction

There are various forms of cyberbullying. Some are -1) Personal attacks,2) Harassment or discriminatory behavior,3) Spreading defamatory information,4) Misrepresenting oneself online,5) Spreading private information,6) Social exclusion and7) Cyberstalking.The authors explain that adolescents adapt to a different set of social norms online than what they use to interact with their peers in person. Due to their anonymity and ability to avoid retaliation, they can often be more aggressive or critical on social media. Since they can't see the direct impact of their actions, cyberbullies may feel less remorse or empathy when engaging in these behaviors.Giordano explains,Some negative consequences could be -1) Being tired during the day because of scrolling all night long,2) Having conflicts with parents,3) Getting poor grades in school or4) Engaging in actions online that are later regretted.For the study, 428 adolescents aged 13-19 years old were surveyed. Of these, 214 (50%) identified as female, 210 (49.1%) as male, and four (0.9%) as other. Participants reported spending over seven hours online per day on average, and over 12 hours was the average maximum hours reported spent online in one day.Findings revealed that teenagers addicted to social media and those spending more hours online are more likely to engage in cyberbullying. In addition, adolescent males are more likely to engage in cyberbullying than females as aggressive behaviors tend to be more male-driven.Giordana further explains that social networking sites are designed to give people a dopamine hit, and some people compulsively look for that hit.she said.She advises counselors to start assessing adolescents for social media addiction if they are engaging in cyberbullying and providing treatment plans to redefine their relationship with technology. She adds that schools should educate students earlier about cyberbullying and social media addiction as a preventive method instead of waiting to repair the damage.said Giordano.She further adds that counselors can help reduce the risk of these addictive behaviors at a young age by teaching and equipping children with emotional regulation skills and other coping skills.Source: Medindia