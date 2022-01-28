About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Lab-in-a-backpack Method Detects SARS-CoV-2 Effectively

by Angela Mohan on January 28, 2022 at 7:16 PM
Lab-in-a-backpack approach is as effective as commercially available COVID-19 tests at detecting SARS-CoV-2, as per the study published in PLOS ONE.

The compact kit is relatively inexpensive to make, costing $51 in total. It could offer an alternative testing solution for resource-poor countries or remote areas with little access to well-equipped testing labs or trained personnel to process samples.

The testing kit is based on a simple, non-invasive COVID-19 LAMP test and uses low-cost hardware, including a centrifuge made from recycled computer hard drives to process samples.

The LAMP test is a widely accepted alternative to the commonly used PCR test, has a similar sensitivity but, unlike the PCR test, does not require temperature cycling, only a single high temperature to amplify any potential virus RNA.
This allows the test to be performed with only minimal equipment and reagents. Because the LAMP test uses saliva samples, it also avoids the need for invasive, uncomfortable nasal swabs.

However, the high costs of commercially available LAMP tests and the expensive lab equipment required to run them mean that current commercial approaches aren't suitable for remote locations or in-home testing.

Regular testing is a crucial part of global efforts to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is hoped low-cost testing solutions like this could help improve access to fast and effective COVID-19 testing worldwide.

According to the researchers, the next steps will include making the kit instructions even more understandable so that people can use them regardless of their experience or language and validating the kit with real patient samples.

So, while this approach holds promise, further work is needed before the system can be implemented in real-world environments, Professor Smoukov said.

Professor Stoyan Smoukov, Professor of Chemical Engineering at the Queen Mary University of London, said: "We are excited for the potential of this mobile lab to do Covid-19 tests and the possibility to democratize access to inexpensive testing technology.

Our philosophy of creating low-cost instruments is made possible whenever possible from advances in electronics or existing instruments.

"Reuse is a high-value option for energy and materials sustainability, and we are glad that rather than exporting electronics waste to developing countries, we can export ways to empower people and turn waste computer hard drives into a centrifuge.

The COVID-19 test is a timely application. Still, we also believe with this CentriDrive kit; people could perform a large array of routine blood and urine tests, providing a centrifuge away from central hospital facilities."

Emily Lin, the lead author of the study, said: "In this study, using the LAMP test method in combination with a low-cost centrifuge, we provided an inexpensive, rapid and accurate method for the detection of COVID-19.

It will not only provide a viable and inexpensive test kit for regions such as Africa, where innovative solutions are critical during the COVID-19 pandemic. It can also be used in resource-rich areas, such as high school classrooms to demonstrate how to test for COVID-19."

Professor Smoukov added: "Combining open-access science with open-source hardware lets everyone in the world to test this for themselves with minimal resources. We are also providing this technology to the innovators and entrepreneurs in the Pan-African Innovation Competition Queen Mary is running to inspire inventors in Africa.

Perhaps this royalty-free invention will let people tinker and educate themselves and others on how different blood or virus tests work. Or the simplicity and cost advantage may inspire people to base a company around it."



Source: Medindia
