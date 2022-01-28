About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Omicron Sub-Variant Cases Increasing in India

by Hannah Joy on January 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM
Omicron Sub-Variant Cases Increasing in India

Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 cases are increasing in India gradually, said Sujeet Kumar Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Addressing a Health Ministry press briefing, Singh said that Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is more prevalent in comparison to the BA.1 variant in India now, adding that the BA.3 sub-variant has not been detected in India yet.

"Earlier, the BA.1 variant was dominant among the samples collected from the travelers. Now in community settings, we have found that the BA.2 sub-variant is gradually increasing," he said.

Talking about increasing cases of Omicron, Singh said that out of the total genome sequencing reports received so far, increasing cases of Omicron have been found in the month of January.
Of the total reports received, 1,292 Omicron cases were found in December last year, whereas the number of Delta cases was over 17,000, he said.

In January so far, 9,672 Omicron cases have been found against 4,779 Delta cases, which includes 3,201 AYC variant and 1,578 Delta variant, Singh said.

Mainly three states - Maharashtra, Odisa, and West Bengal - have reported the Delta variant on the basis of genome sequencing, said Singh, adding that it does not mean that only the Omicron variant is being reported everywhere.

He emphasized that the Delta variant has not gone yet.

Talking about Covid fatalities, he said that those unvaccinated and people with comorbidities are in the high-risk group.

"Around 64 percent of those who died in Delhi were from the unvaccinated group with major comorbid population," he added.

ICMR chief Balram Bhargava said that vaccines have remained beneficial for India.

"Vaccine reduces deaths considerably in the vaccinated population compared to the unvaccinated individuals. Around 95 percent adult population in the country have received the first vaccine dose, while 74 percent have been fully vaccinated," said Bhargava, as he urged the states lagging behind in vaccination to ramp up the drive.

Source: IANS
