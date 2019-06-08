Kids are Better Learners Than Adults: Here's Why

Although adults are good at paying attention to what you tell them, kids notice everything and hence are better at grasping new things, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Developmental Psychology.

The study shows that children tend to distribute their attention broadly, while adults use selective attention to focus on the information they believe is most important.



'Adults have selective attention, while kids notice everything. '





The research suggests that this difference can actually help kids do better than adults in some learning situations.



For the study, 34 adults and 36 four-year-old children were analyzed. Researchers provided adults and the children information that was irrelevant at the beginning of the experiment but suddenly became important for a task they had to complete.



"Adults had a hard time readjusting because they didn't learn the information they thought wouldn't be important," said Vladimir Sloutsky, Professor at The Ohio State University in the US.



"Children, on the other hand, recovered quickly to the new circumstances because they weren't ignoring anything. I'm sure a lot of parents will recognize that tendency of children to notice everything, even when you wish they wouldn't," he said.



