medindia

Kids are Better Learners Than Adults: Here's Why

by Iswarya on  August 6, 2019 at 4:50 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Although adults are good at paying attention to what you tell them, kids notice everything and hence are better at grasping new things, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Developmental Psychology.
Kids are Better Learners Than Adults: Here's Why
Kids are Better Learners Than Adults: Here's Why

The study shows that children tend to distribute their attention broadly, while adults use selective attention to focus on the information they believe is most important.

Show Full Article


According to the researchers, distributing attention may be adaptive for young children, and by being attentive to everything, they gather more information which helps them learn more.

The research suggests that this difference can actually help kids do better than adults in some learning situations.

For the study, 34 adults and 36 four-year-old children were analyzed. Researchers provided adults and the children information that was irrelevant at the beginning of the experiment but suddenly became important for a task they had to complete.

"Adults had a hard time readjusting because they didn't learn the information they thought wouldn't be important," said Vladimir Sloutsky, Professor at The Ohio State University in the US.

"Children, on the other hand, recovered quickly to the new circumstances because they weren't ignoring anything. I'm sure a lot of parents will recognize that tendency of children to notice everything, even when you wish they wouldn't," he said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Belief in Learning Styles Myth may be Detrimental, Finds Study

Many people, including educators, believe learning styles are set at birth and predict both academic and career success, found new study.

Learning Strength and Motor Activity Decline in Aging Worms

A molecule has been identified in aging roundworms, to restore declining motor activity and strength by the scientists of the University of Michigan Life Sciences.

Learning Fine Motor Coordination Changes the Brain: Study

University of Basel, has investigated the red nucleus, a region of the midbrain that controls fine motor movement, and identified a new population of nerve cells which changes when fine motor coordination is trained.

Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities

Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearly 4 - 7% of the world population. If you have dyscalculia it tends to affect every aspect of your life.

More News on:

Height and Weight-Kids 

What's New on Medindia

'Bone in a Dish' Opens New Avenues for Studying Cancer and Bone Healing

Cook Fried Foods in a Healthy Way

Transplant Recipients May Not Require Anti-rejection Drugs Anymore

View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive