medindia

Learning Fine Motor Coordination Changes the Brain: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 16, 2019 at 6:06 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fine motor tasks were found to promote plastic reorganization in red nucleus, a region of the midbrain, revealed University of Basel's Biozentrum scientists. The results of the study have been published recently in Nature Communications. When we train the reaching for and grasping of objects, we also train our brain. In other words, this action brings about changes in the connections of a certain neuronal population in the red nucleus, a region of the midbrain.
Learning Fine Motor Coordination Changes the Brain: Study
Learning Fine Motor Coordination Changes the Brain: Study

Simply grasping a coffee cup needs fine motor coordination with the highest precision. This required performance of the brain is an ability that can also be learned and trained. Prof. Kelly Tan's research group at the Biozentrum, The more that grasping is practiced, the more the connections between the neurons of this group of nerve cells are strengthened.

Show Full Article

The red nucleus, a little investigated region of the brain

Grasping is a skill that can be trained and improved, even in adults. For muscles to perform a movement correctly, brain commands must be transmitted through the spinal cord. The red nucleus, which, over the years, has received little attention in brain research, plays an important role in fine motor coordination. Here the brain learns new fine motor skills for grasping and stores what it has learned.

Kelly Tan's team has now investigated the red nucleus in more detail in the mouse model and analyzed its structure and neuronal composition. "We have found that this brain region is very heterogeneous and consists of different neuron populations," says Giorgio Rizzi, first author of the study.

Improved fine motor skills through plastic changes in the brain

The research team has characterized one of these neuron populations and demonstrated that learning new grasping movements strengthens the connections between the individual neurons. "When learning new fine motor skills, the coordination of this specific movement is optimized and stored in the brain as a code," explains Tan. "Thus, we have been able to also demonstrate neuroplasticity in the red nucleus."

In a further step, the team now wants to investigate the stability of these strengthened nerve cell connections in the red nucleus and find out to what extent they regress when the learned fine motor movements are not practiced. The findings could also provide new insights into the understanding of Parkinson's disease, in which affected individuals suffer from motor disorders. The team hopes to find out whether the neuronal connections in the red nucleus have also changed in these patients and to what extent fine motor training can restrengthen the neuronal network.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Nutritional Management of Parkinsons disease

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder which leads to many other related effects. Nutrition plays an important role in management of the disease.

Quiz on Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Here's an interesting quiz to find out more about this degenerative ...

Insecticides Used To Combat Zika, Pests, Affect Motor Skills Of Infants

Naled affected fine motor skills or the small movements of hands, fingers, face, mouth and feet in girls than boys.

Poor Motor Skills In Girls Lead to Obesity: Study

Obesity is on the rise in children who lack FMS and specially among girls than the boys. Running, catching and balancing are known as fundamental movement skills (FMS).

What's New on Medindia

Nail Biting

Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease

Flexitarian Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive