Previous studies have reported that feeding uncooked meat to dogs raises the likelihood of them shedding Escherichia coli bacteria that is resistant to commonly prescribed antibiotics, through the feces. The bacteria, E. coli, is one of the most common causes of bloodstream and urinary tract infections and can be life-threatening. There is also a potential for companion animals, consuming raw meat, to elevate the likelihood of transmitting resistant pathogens to their human caregivers within the household (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Feeding raw meat to dogs raises risk of antibiotic-resistant E.coli: Study
Go to source). If this issue is ignored, the health of the general population can be affected.
‘The bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli) can reside in a person's intestines for an extended period, even years, without causing any infection! #antibioticresistance #rawmeat #medindia’The UK Government Food Standards Agency (FSA) regulates the sale of meat for human and companion animal consumption in the UK to guarantee that it meets safety standards in terms of bacterial contamination. Despite being examined for various pathogens the meat is not screened for resistant opportunistic pathogens such as Escherichia coli.
A recent study conducted by Dr. Jordan Sealey, Professor Matthew Avison, and their team from the University of Bristol, UK, and presented at the ESCMID Global Congress in Barcelona, Spain, has revealed alarming levels of antibiotic resistance in meat intended for both human and animal consumption. The research highlights the urgent need to address this issue, as it poses a significant threat to public health (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Raw meat-based diets for companion animals: a potential source of transmission of pathogenic and antimicrobial-resistant Enterobacteriaceae
Go to source).
Study Details and Data GeneratedThe research team analyzed 58 uncooked meat samples (15 beef, 15 chicken, 15 lamb, and 13 pork) sold for human consumption after cooking (MHC) and 15 samples of chicken-based raw dog meat (RDM) for resistant E. coli.
These samples were streaked onto agar plates containing a selection of common antibiotics including amoxicillin, amoxicillin-clavulanate, cefotaxime, ciprofloxacin, spectinomycin, and streptomycin. Several of these antibiotics are vital for human health. The aim was to identify any resistant strains of E. coli.
The researchers discovered resistant E. coli in uncooked meat for human consumption. Among the samples, chicken had the highest sample-level positivity rate, with 100% of chicken samples tested positive for resistance to spectinomycin and streptomycin, while 47% of samples were positive for resistance to critically important fluoroquinolones.
The chicken-based raw dog food samples exhibited comparable levels of resistance to chicken meat. Spectinomycin and streptomycin resistance were detected in 87% of the samples, while fluoroquinolone resistance was observed in 47% of the samples.
The authors emphasized that although many individuals are aware of the risk of contracting 'food poisoning' from improper handling of uncooked meat, they often overlook the fact that antibiotic-resistant opportunistic pathogens can also be acquired by them. It is important that the pet owners follow proper hygiene to minimize this risk.
The authors finally stated, “This study confirms that uncooked meat carries
To summarize, this research emphasizes the significance of being aware of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in raw meat and emphasizes the necessity of being cautious in food safety measures.
