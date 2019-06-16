medindia

Half of Ebola Outbreaks Undetected, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 16, 2019 at 5:36 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Since the Ebola virus was discovered in 1976, an estimated half of Ebola virus disease outbreaks have gone undetected, revealed research published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.
Half of Ebola Outbreaks Undetected, Says Study
Half of Ebola Outbreaks Undetected, Says Study

Although these tend to affect fewer than five patients, the study, led by Emma Glennon at Cambridge University, highlights the need for improved detection and rapid response, in order that outbreaks of Ebola and other public health threats are detected early and consistently.

The authors used three independent datasets from the 2013-16 Ebola outbreak in West Africa: in a district of Sierra Leone, in the city of Conakry in Guinea, and throughout the whole region whole region of the outbreak. Taking the properties of person-to person disease transmission, the team simulated realistic outbreak size distributions and compared them to reported outbreak sizes. Their median estimates suggest that at least half of Ebola outbreaks have gone undetected and this could represent well over 100 patient cases. The research also found that an individual patient's probability of detection is dependent on the size of the cluster of cases, with less than 10% chance of detecting a single-case event.

This is the first study to quantitatively estimate the number of undetected Ebola outbreaks and makes the case for greater investment in primary health care and local surveillance. Most undetected cases are handled locally, where core health infrastructure often lacks basic provisions for infectious disease diagnosis and control. Supporting public health and sanitation infrastructure in areas where outbreaks occur could prevent small outbreaks growing into larger events.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Ebola Virus Disease

Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.

Quiz on Ebola

Why is the deadly Ebola virus outbreak making the health experts hit the panic button? Find out from this ...

Important Facts on Ebola

Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever is a rare and fatal disease. Humans and nonhuman primates can be affected by the virus. Infection with virus belonging to Filoviridae family causes Ebola disease.

Online Training For Ebola Treating Health Care Workers

New online training programme can reduce the risk of Ebola in health care workers. This programme can train health care workers to take measures to protect themselves using simulation while dealing with Ebola patients.

Congo Fever

Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a viral disease that affects people who are bitten by infected ticks or those in direct contact with blood or tissues of infected animals or patients.

More News on:

Congo Fever Ebola Virus Disease 

What's New on Medindia

Nail Biting

Excess Body Fat and Weight Cause Heart Disease

Flexitarian Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive