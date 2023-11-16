Kick the Habit, Cut Your Diabetes Risk in Half

Putting an end to smoking not only promotes heart and lung health but can also diminishes the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes by 30-40%, as per a collaborative report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), and the University of Newcastle.
‘The International Diabetes Federation strongly advocates for individuals to quit smoking as a means to lower diabetes risk and, for those already diagnosed, to prevent complications. #diabetes #quitsmoking #worlddiabetesday #diabetescare’
World Diabetes Day is marked every year on November 14 to raise awareness about the condition. The IDF estimates that 537 million people have diabetes, a number that continues to rise making diabetes the ninth cause of death globally. Type 2 diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide, accounting for over 95 per cent of all diabetes cases. However, type 2 diabetes is often preventable.
"We call on governments to introduce policy measures that will discourage people from smoking and remove tobacco smoke from all public spaces," Akhtar Hussain, President of the IDF, said in a statement.
Smoking also increases the risk of diabetes-related complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and blindness. It also delays wound healing and increases the risk of lower limb amputations, posing a significant burden on health systems.
"Health professionals play a vital role in motivating and guiding individuals with type 2 diabetes in their journey to quit tobacco. Simultaneously, governments must take the crucial step of ensuring all indoor public places, workplaces and public transport are completely smoke-free. These interventions are essential safeguards against the onset and progression of this and many other chronic diseases," said Ruediger Krech, Director of Health Promotion, WHO.
Source: IANS
Beyond Diabetes Risk: Quitting Smoking for Improved ManagementIn addition to lowering diabetes risk, quitting smoking can also substantially improve the management and reduce the risk of diabetes complications. Evidence suggests that smoking influences the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can cause type 2 diabetes.
