About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Kick the Habit, Cut Your Diabetes Risk in Half

by Colleen Fleiss on November 16, 2023 at 12:23 AM
Kick the Habit, Cut Your Diabetes Risk in Half

Putting an end to smoking not only promotes heart and lung health but can also diminishes the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes by 30-40%, as per a collaborative report from the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), and the University of Newcastle.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking


Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.
Advertisement


World Diabetes Day is marked every year on November 14 to raise awareness about the condition. The IDF estimates that 537 million people have diabetes, a number that continues to rise making diabetes the ninth cause of death globally. Type 2 diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases worldwide, accounting for over 95 per cent of all diabetes cases. However, type 2 diabetes is often preventable.

"We call on governments to introduce policy measures that will discourage people from smoking and remove tobacco smoke from all public spaces," Akhtar Hussain, President of the IDF, said in a statement.

Beyond Diabetes Risk: Quitting Smoking for Improved Management

In addition to lowering diabetes risk, quitting smoking can also substantially improve the management and reduce the risk of diabetes complications. Evidence suggests that smoking influences the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels, which can cause type 2 diabetes.
Self-Care Practices in Diabetes Management

Self-Care Practices in Diabetes Management


Self-care management in a diabetic patient requires skills to make essential changes in routine day-to-day activities for controlling the disease and improving the quality of life in a natural way.
Advertisement

Smoking also increases the risk of diabetes-related complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and blindness. It also delays wound healing and increases the risk of lower limb amputations, posing a significant burden on health systems.

"Health professionals play a vital role in motivating and guiding individuals with type 2 diabetes in their journey to quit tobacco. Simultaneously, governments must take the crucial step of ensuring all indoor public places, workplaces and public transport are completely smoke-free. These interventions are essential safeguards against the onset and progression of this and many other chronic diseases," said Ruediger Krech, Director of Health Promotion, WHO.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Insulin Injections for Diabetes

Insulin Injections for Diabetes


Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.
Advertisement

Smoking Risk Calculator

Smoking Risk Calculator


Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, ...
Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and ...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes. ...
Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand ...
Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, ...
Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ...
Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to ...
Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in ...

Latest Diabetes News

Australian Guidelines Unveiled for Diabetes-Related Foot Disease Care

Australian Guidelines Unveiled for Diabetes-Related Foot Disease Care

Recently compiled guidelines originating in Australia for foot diseases related to diabetes have been consolidated.
Diabetes and Air Pollution: A Dangerous Duo for Health Complications

Diabetes and Air Pollution: A Dangerous Duo for Health Complications

An expert emphasized the significance of protecting diabetic patients from the increasing levels of air pollution.
India Secures Second Place in Global Diabetes Estimates

India Secures Second Place in Global Diabetes Estimates

Factors such as dining out, industrialization, migration to urban areas, and other elements contribute to the heightened susceptibility of Indians to diabetes.
Over 80% of Indians Diagnosed With Diabetes After Complications

Over 80% of Indians Diagnosed With Diabetes After Complications

World Diabetes Day: Worldwide, 72% of individuals diagnosed with diabetes discover their condition only after experiencing associated complications.
Apple Health Offers Pioneering Insights into Glucose Control

Apple Health Offers Pioneering Insights into Glucose Control

Apple's studies unveil insights on exercise's positive impact on glucose and challenges for diabetics, including menstrual cycle glucose management.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Kick the Habit, Cut Your Diabetes Risk in Half Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests