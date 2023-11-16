About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Vaccine To Regulate Immunity in Transplant Rejection & Auto-Immune Disorders

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 16, 2023 at 2:04 PM
Vaccine To Regulate Immunity in Transplant Rejection & Auto-Immune Disorders

Researchers developed a vaccine that utilizes synthetically modified natural peptides to stimulate CD8 T regulatory cells. These cells, which are typically thought of as immune system stimulators, in fact, control the immune system by inhibiting immune cells, which can lead to self-destructive reactions in autoimmune diseases and organ transplant rejection.

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation

Quiz on Organ Donation and Transplantation


See how much you know about organ donation and transplantation by taking this quiz.
Advertisement


This mice model study was led by researchers from the Department of Medicine and the Transplant Research Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, in collaboration with researchers from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and done in collaboration with co-corresponding author, Harvey Cantor MD, of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (1 Trusted Source
A narrow T cell receptor repertoire instructs thymic differentiation of MHC class Ib-restricted CD8+ regulatory T-cells

Go to source).

Insights on Immunization To Boost Transplant Survival & Auto Immunity

Using a mouse model, the researchers discovered that those self-peptides, presented by a specific class of major histocompatibility complexes, flag harmful immune cells for the body's own regulatory CD8 Tregs to attack and eliminate.

The vaccine stimulated and promoted those regulatory T cells that in turn kept the harmful cells under check. These cells are crucial for maintaining immune responses and preventing inflammation.
ORGAN DONATION

ORGAN DONATION


Why is organ donation regarded as crisis with a cure? Read more to find out. View slide show on organ donation.
Advertisement

An analogous pathway in humans was also identified, implying that this research could protect those with autoimmune disorders or organ transplant patients.

"This new vaccine promotes immune regulation that treats autoimmunity and prolongs kidney allograft survival in mice. Our research identifies an analogous pathway in humans that we hope to target soon," said co-corresponding author Jamil R. Azzi, MD, PhD, of the Brigham's Transplant Research Center.

"Identification of human T cell receptors homologous to the mouse model tested may form the basis of a novel and effective treatment for disorders that reflect excessive or dysregulated immune responses."

Reference :
  1. A narrow T cell receptor repertoire instructs thymic differentiation of MHC class Ib-restricted CD8+ regulatory T-cells - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/170512)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Autoimmune Disorders

Quiz on Autoimmune Disorders


The prevalence and incidence of autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes, lupus and celiac disease are on the rise, revealed a study, however researchers at the Centers for Disease Control are unable to pinpoint a cause for this increase. Test your knowledge on autoimmune disorders by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders


Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as 'self' and attacks it.
Advertisement
Advertisement

