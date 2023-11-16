Vaccine To Regulate Immunity in Transplant Rejection & Auto-Immune Disorders

Researchers developed a vaccine that utilizes synthetically modified natural peptides to stimulate CD8 T regulatory cells. These cells, which are typically thought of as immune system stimulators, in fact, control the immune system by inhibiting immune cells, which can lead to self-destructive reactions in autoimmune diseases and organ transplant rejection.
Advertisement
‘The vaccine that stimulates CD8 T regulatory cells, prolonged allograft survival, and enhanced autoimmunity. #vaccinefortransplant #autoimmunedisorders #immunity’
Tweet it Now
This mice model study was led by researchers from the Department of Medicine and the Transplant Research Center at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, in collaboration with researchers from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and done in collaboration with co-corresponding author, Harvey Cantor MD, of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
A narrow T cell receptor repertoire instructs thymic differentiation of MHC class Ib-restricted CD8+ regulatory T-cells
Go to source).
Insights on Immunization To Boost Transplant Survival & Auto ImmunityUsing a mouse model, the researchers discovered that those self-peptides, presented by a specific class of major histocompatibility complexes, flag harmful immune cells for the body's own regulatory CD8 Tregs to attack and eliminate.
The vaccine stimulated and promoted those regulatory T cells that in turn kept the harmful cells under check. These cells are crucial for maintaining immune responses and preventing inflammation.
An analogous pathway in humans was also identified, implying that this research could protect those with autoimmune disorders or organ transplant patients.
"This new vaccine promotes immune regulation that treats autoimmunity and prolongs kidney allograft survival in mice. Our research identifies an analogous pathway in humans that we hope to target soon," said co-corresponding author Jamil R. Azzi, MD, PhD, of the Brigham's Transplant Research Center.
"Identification of human T cell receptors homologous to the mouse model tested may form the basis of a novel and effective treatment for disorders that reflect excessive or dysregulated immune responses."
Reference :
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
An analogous pathway in humans was also identified, implying that this research could protect those with autoimmune disorders or organ transplant patients.
"This new vaccine promotes immune regulation that treats autoimmunity and prolongs kidney allograft survival in mice. Our research identifies an analogous pathway in humans that we hope to target soon," said co-corresponding author Jamil R. Azzi, MD, PhD, of the Brigham's Transplant Research Center.
"Identification of human T cell receptors homologous to the mouse model tested may form the basis of a novel and effective treatment for disorders that reflect excessive or dysregulated immune responses."
Reference :
- A narrow T cell receptor repertoire instructs thymic differentiation of MHC class Ib-restricted CD8+ regulatory T-cells - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/170512)
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Organ Donation News
An entire left eye and a portion of the face were transplanted from a single donor during the 21-hour surgery.
Karnataka is to follow Tamil Nadu's organ donation policy to respect organ donors and their families and to encourage the admirable cause of organ donation.
Need for routine discussions on eye donation within end-of-life care settings is re-emphasized by a new study.
Read about recent achievements in organ transplantation across India.
Zebrafish aids in testing the safety and effectiveness of cryoprotectant chemicals in preserving organs before transplantation.