Vaccine To Regulate Immunity in Transplant Rejection & Auto-Immune Disorders

Researchers developed a vaccine that utilizes synthetically modified natural peptides to stimulate CD8 T regulatory cells. These cells, which are typically thought of as immune system stimulators, in fact, control the immune system by inhibiting immune cells, which can lead to self-destructive reactions in autoimmune diseases and organ transplant rejection.

Insights on Immunization To Boost Transplant Survival & Auto Immunity

The vaccine stimulated and promoted those regulatory T cells that in turn kept the harmful cells under check. These cells are crucial for maintaining immune responses and preventing

Advertisement

An analogous pathway in humans was also identified, implying that this research could protect those with autoimmune disorders or organ transplant patients.



"This new vaccine promotes immune regulation that treats autoimmunity and prolongs kidney allograft survival in mice. Our research identifies an analogous pathway in humans that we hope to target soon," said co-corresponding author Jamil R. Azzi, MD, PhD, of the Brigham's Transplant Research Center.



"Identification of human T cell receptors homologous to the mouse model tested may form the basis of a novel and effective treatment for disorders that reflect excessive or dysregulated immune responses."



Reference : A narrow T cell receptor repertoire instructs thymic differentiation of MHC class Ib-restricted CD8+ regulatory T-cells - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/170512)

Source: Eurekalert The vaccine stimulated and promoted those regulatory T cells that in turn kept the harmful cells under check. These cells are crucial for maintaining immune responses and preventing inflammation An analogous pathway in humans was also identified, implying that this research could protect those with autoimmune disorders or organ transplant patients."ThisOur research identifies an analogous pathway in humans that we hope to target soon," said co-corresponding author Jamil R. Azzi, MD, PhD, of the Brigham's Transplant Research Center."Identification of human T cell receptors homologous to the mouse model tested may form the basis of a novel and effective treatment for disorders that reflect excessive or dysregulated immune responses."Source: Eurekalert