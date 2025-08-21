Ketamine: A Powerful Anesthetic May Trigger Mental Health Side Effects

Unlike opioids, ketamine has no established effects on chronic pain, and no validated studies have confirmed this.

Did You Know?

Scientists advise caution on off-label use of #ketamine for #pain_relief. The drug can induce dangerous #psychosis-like symptoms such as delirium, and hallucinations. #chronicpain #mentalhealth #ketamine #medindia’

More Evidence is Needed for Ketamine in Chronic Pain Care

Weighing Ketamine’s Potential in Chronic Pain Management

, according to a new Cochrane study ().A strong anesthetic ‘Ketamine’ is normally used in hospital procedures. Ketamine is also used for short-term pain management in hospitals. It works by blocking a brain signal receptor (NMDA receptor), that is involved in memory, mood, and pain perception. However,. It also can cause nausea, and vomiting.Scientists from UNSW Sydney, Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA), and Brunel University of London, investigated on 67 trials over 2,300 adult participants. It assessed five NMDA receptor antagonists: ketamine, memantine, dextromethorphan, amantadine, and magnesium.The findings showed no evidential support for ketamine in treating persistent pain conditions, and determined an elevated risk of serious mental complications. Side effects were a major concern, particularly with intravenous use.“We want to be clear – we're not saying ketamine is ineffective, but there’s a lot of uncertainty,” said Michael Ferraro, Doctoral Candidate at UNSW and NeuRA, first author of the review. “The data could point to a benefit or no effect at all. Right now, we just don’t know.”The review also found no studies that reported on two key outcomes: whether ketamine reduced depressive symptoms or opioid use. This is notable, as"This group of drugs, and ketamine in particular, are in relatively common use for chronic pain around the world. Yet we have no convincing evidence that they are delivering meaningful benefits for people with pain, even in the short term,” said Neil O'Connell, Professor at Brunel University of London, co-senior author of the review. “That seems a good reason to be cautious in the clinic and clearly indicates an urgent need to undertake high quality trials.”The authors hope the review will help inform patients and clinicians weighing up potential benefits and harms, and guide future research. While more evidence is needed, this review highlights the importance of high-quality trials to understand whether ketamine has a role in chronic pain care.“We've seen. Now we're seeing a similar pattern with ketamine,” said co-senior author James McAuley, Professor at UNSW and senior researcher at NeuRA . “As opioid prescribing is slowly reduced, there’s a growing demand for alternatives, but we need to be careful not to rush into widespread use without strong evidence.”Source-Eurekalert