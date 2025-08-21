New Study Traces Tuberculosis Evolution

Study maps tuberculosis evolution, paving way for region-specific vaccines and targeted therapies.



TB Protein Evolves Alongside Humans, Opening Door to More Effective Vaccines

PPE50-381: The TB Protein Reveals the Bacteria’s Evolutionary Lineage

Bioscientists have uncoveredThe breakthrough could enable the development of new vaccines and treatments tailored to specific geographic regions, addressing the limitations of current one-size-fits-all approaches.Published inthe study focuses on a protein called PPE50, which exists in eight distinct variants across global TB strains. Remarkably, each variant is associated with a different part of the world, highlighting the bacterium’s adaptation to local human populations.“This is the first timesaid Dr. Anthony Tsolaki of Brunel University London. “Our approach offers a way to overcome the problem of existing vaccines underperforming in some regions and to design new ones that are effective everywhere.”Dr. Tsolaki added, “It gives us a blueprint for how TB has adapted to different populations over time. This could reshape how we develop vaccines and treatments — moving away from one-size-fits-all solutions to strategies tailored to where people live.”The research team, including scientists from Brunel University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, analyzed 387 well-characterized TB strains from across the globe. They modeled the PPE50 variants and predicted how each might behave, identifying an ancestral version called PPE50-381. This rare molecular “bridge” connects both ancient and modern lineages, offering insights into the bacterium’s long-term evolution.The paper introduces the termAccording to the researchers, the findings suggest that TB has evolved alongside human populations over thousands of years, adapting to local host environments.“People often talk about TB ‘strains,’ but what really matters is lineage — the broader genetic branches showing how the bacteria evolved and spread,” explained Dr. Tsolaki. “PPE50-381 is unique because it appears in both ancient and modern lineages, almost like a molecular time traveler that has persisted through millennia. As far as we know, this is the first time anyone has tracked a TB protein across the full sweep of the disease’s history.”Despite decades of research, there is still an urgent need for more effective vaccines and treatments to combat this ancient scourge.This study represents a major step toward understanding TB’s evolution and developing geographically targeted vaccines and therapies, potentially bringing the world closer to eradicating a disease that has plagued humanity for thousands of years.Source-Medindia