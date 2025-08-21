About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
New Study Traces Tuberculosis Evolution

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 21 2025 7:53 PM

Study maps tuberculosis evolution, paving way for region-specific vaccines and targeted therapies.

Bioscientists have uncovered eight genetic markers in tuberculosis (TB) bacteria that reveal how the disease has evolved alongside humans. The breakthrough could enable the development of new vaccines and treatments tailored to specific geographic regions, addressing the limitations of current one-size-fits-all approaches.
Published in Communications Biology, the study focuses on a protein called PPE50, which exists in eight distinct variants across global TB strains. Remarkably, each variant is associated with a different part of the world, highlighting the bacterium’s adaptation to local human populations.

TB Protein Evolves Alongside Humans, Opening Door to More Effective Vaccines

“This is the first time a TB protein has been shown to evolve in parallel with its human host populations in such fine detail,” said Dr. Anthony Tsolaki of Brunel University London. “Our approach offers a way to overcome the problem of existing vaccines underperforming in some regions and to design new ones that are effective everywhere.”

Dr. Tsolaki added, “It gives us a blueprint for how TB has adapted to different populations over time. This could reshape how we develop vaccines and treatments — moving away from one-size-fits-all solutions to strategies tailored to where people live.”

The research team, including scientists from Brunel University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, analyzed 387 well-characterized TB strains from across the globe. They modeled the PPE50 variants and predicted how each might behave, identifying an ancestral version called PPE50-381. This rare molecular “bridge” connects both ancient and modern lineages, offering insights into the bacterium’s long-term evolution.

The paper introduces the term “phylogeographic-associated protein” (PAP) to describe proteins with genetic patterns that mirror the geographic distribution of TB. According to the researchers, the findings suggest that TB has evolved alongside human populations over thousands of years, adapting to local host environments.

PPE50-381: The TB Protein Reveals the Bacteria’s Evolutionary Lineage

“People often talk about TB ‘strains,’ but what really matters is lineage — the broader genetic branches showing how the bacteria evolved and spread,” explained Dr. Tsolaki. “PPE50-381 is unique because it appears in both ancient and modern lineages, almost like a molecular time traveler that has persisted through millennia. As far as we know, this is the first time anyone has tracked a TB protein across the full sweep of the disease’s history.”

Tuberculosis remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, causing an estimated 10 million cases and 1.3 million deaths annually. Despite decades of research, there is still an urgent need for more effective vaccines and treatments to combat this ancient scourge.

This study represents a major step toward understanding TB’s evolution and developing geographically targeted vaccines and therapies, potentially bringing the world closer to eradicating a disease that has plagued humanity for thousands of years.

Source-Medindia


