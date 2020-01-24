medindia

Kerala Issues Health Guidelines to Fight Coronavirus

by Hannah Joy on  January 24, 2020 at 5:46 PM
Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that health guidelines have been developed as a precautionary step by the Kerala government.
"The guidelines that we have come out with are based on the WHO protocols. Necessary precautions have been taken and this would be at all the state-run Medical College hospitals and the district hospitals. Isolation wards will be kept ready, in case need arises," said Shailaja.

The authorities have also posted health officers at the airports and seaports and all incoming passengers are being screened, if they have visited China.

Meanwhile a man who arrived from China was admitted to a state-run hospital near Kochi after he developed fever. He has been kept in the isolation ward.

From Saudi Arabia, reports have come that a Kerala nurse who was kept in isolation for coronavirus has been cleared as it is not the variant that was first reported in Wuhan province in China.

According to reports, the nurse is set to be discharged on Saturday.

Reports also have surfaced that there are about 25 Indians including Keralite students in Wuhan province waiting to travel to India, but are unable to do so, after the airport there was closed.



Source: IANS

