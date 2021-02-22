by Pooja Shete on  February 22, 2021 at 12:01 AM Research News
Ischemic Stroke: New Molecule Provides Protective Effect
Ischemic stroke is caused by an interruption of blood flow to the brain. A research team has improved the protective effect of a molecule against ischemic stroke.

The research conducted by the Institut national de la recherché scientifique (INRS) is published in the Nature Research journal Communications Biology.

Stroke also known as cerebral infarction, is a sudden neurological deficit can lead to psychological and physical after effects. Destruction of neurons results from an increase in glutamate in the brain. Glutamate which is an essential neurotransmitter is important for neuronal communication, learning and memory processes. However, above a certain concentration it becomes toxic to neuronal cells.


The research team has focused their attention on developing an effective treatment that would compensate for the increase in glutamate. This approach is unique as it works on the periphery and the molecule does not need to cross the blood-brain barrier to achieve its therapeutic effect.

Glutamate-oxaloacetate transaminase (GOT) is a modified molecule that is known for its therapeutic effects which breaks down the glutamate circulating in the bloodstream. This can remove the glutamate out of the brain.

In the rats, single dose of the molecule typically lasts three hours. The research team has made modifications due to which the treatment is now effective for six days.

Professor Gauthier, a specialist in bioorganic chemistry and biomaterials said, "Adding a polymer, polyethylene glycol, on the surface of the GOT enzyme increases its circulation time in the blood. The polymer will, among other things, protect the molecule from the immune system."

Ahlem Zaghmi added, "This has the advantage of maintaining the siphon effect over a period of time that exceeds the duration of the glutamate peak caused by the stroke in the brain, while reducing the number of doses given and the risk of side effects."

The research team wants to further observe the longer-term effect of the molecule and explore applications to other neuronal diseases. As glutamate toxicity is also linked to head trauma, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, the team could test whether the modified molecule accelerates healing or, if so, slows the development of the disease.

Source: Medindia

