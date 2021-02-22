by Pooja Shete on  February 22, 2021 at 12:16 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Effect Of Chronic Immune Response On Brain
During March, many people experience hay fever as a result of excessive immune response. Many people admit that hay fever is not that bad. At the other end of the spectrum there are severe autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

In all these conditions cytokines, molecules that can cause inflammation are seen. A recent research has shed light on the effect of excessive cytokines on neuronal and glial cells in the brain.

The research led by Professor Yosuke Takei and Assistant Professor Tetsuya Sasaki at the University of Tsukuba in Japan is published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology Reports.


The researchers studied an important cytokine called interleukin (IL)-17A and found that chronic increase in the levels of IL-17A circulating in mouse blood can reduce the microglia activity in one part of the brain's hippocampus.

Microglia cells regulate brain development, maintenance of neuronal networks, and injury repair and are related to several neurological diseases.

The researchers mainly focused on IL-17A as it is known to be involved in neurological autoimmune disorders as well as disorders of the mind. Sasaki explains that it is multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, schizophrenia, and autism spectrum disorder.

In order to understand how chronically high levels of IL-17A can affect the brain, the team used their knowledge of how IL-17A is made naturally in the body and focused on immune cells called helper T-cells. It was found that with increase in the number of these helper T-cells, called Th17, the mutant mice produced more IL-17A in the gut, which spread throughout the body in the blood.

IL-17A interacts with two kinds of glial cells in the nervous system, astrocytes and microglia. In one of the region of the hippocampus, a part of the brain that is needed for learning and forming memories, chronically high IL-17A led to reduced activity and density of microglia. On the other hand, astrocytes in the brain did not differ between the mutant and control mice.

This led to believe that chronic IL-17A inflammation would affect cognition, specifically memory but had no effect on spatial memory.

Takei said, "These mutant mice can be used in future studies as a model for chronic IL-17A-related inflammation. Further neuronal and behavioral testing will help us begin to understand IL-17A's role in a range of debilitating neurological disorders."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Link Between Blood Vessel Cells and Chronic Inflammation of Obesity
In mice, blood vessel cells are implicated in chronic inflammation of obesity, revealed a new study.
READ MORE
New Brain Scan Technique Can Help Detect Neurological Disorders
Functional connectivity MRI technique can help distinguish patients condition between neurological or Psychiatric disorders, finds a new study. Up until now, there are no laboratory tests to diagnose these problems.
READ MORE
Quiz on Autoimmune Disorders
The prevalence and incidence of autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes, lupus and celiac disease are on the rise, revealed a study, however researchers at the Centers for Disease Control are unable to pinpoint a cause for this increase. Test ...
READ MORE
Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaMyasthenia GravisLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)