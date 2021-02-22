Proper Gap Between Births may Down Stunting in India

"Policymakers should ensure that family planning programs emphasize the importance of allowing sufficient time between pregnancies, in addition to reducing the number of births and delaying first pregnancies," she added.Using data from the fourth round of the Indian Demographic and Health Survey, the team confirmed that birth order affects height when births occur less than three years apart, with height gap increasing between later-born children.However, when the time between births is three years or more, they found that the height advantage of earlier-born children is insignificant.The amount of time between pregnancies affects maternal and child health in several ways.A mothers' body needs time after birth to replenish key micronutrients, so getting pregnant again too quickly may reduce the nutrients available to the fetus and limit milk production.Having children too close together also makes it more difficult for parents to devote adequate time and resources to each child, the team said.Because of the commonness of stunting in developing countries and the serious nature of its social and economic costs, dedicated efforts have been made to curb stunting around the world. As a result, stunting has decreased by 35 per cent since 1990.According to the researchers, as of 2020, 141 million children under the age of five were reported as stunted and global reductions mask regional disparities.Source: IANS