New Therapeutic Approach To Treat Atherosclerosis Developed

Chemokines can lead to the migration of immune cells in our bodies and they are the key players in inflammatory diseases like atherosclerosis. Hence, they are of great interest to biomedical researchers.The researchers have designed and synthesized peptides that mimic certain chemokine receptors and are able to specifically inhibit chemokine mechanisms that promote atherosclerosis. On the other hand, chemokine mechanisms that control important physiological processes in the body are not affected - one could say they are 'spared'.Earlier studies have shown the effectiveness of therapeutics related to cytokines and chemokines but these drugs interfered with the effect of these mediators on atherosclerosis and also suppressed their beneficial effects like those related to the host defense against infections.Aphrodite Kapurniotu, Professor for Peptide Biochemistry at TUM said,Prof Jürgen Bernhagen from the Institute for Stroke and Dementia Research (ISD) at the LMU University Hospital said that the approach was validated only in an animal model of atherosclerosis but future clinical applications are possible particularly due to the fact that peptide-based therapeutics are substantially less expensive than antibodies.The researchers said that the results give a proof-of-principle of their approach and these findings show that the concepts based on mini-chemokine-receptor mimics are feasible and suggest that this kind of concept could potentially be applied to other chemokines as well.This new molecular concept bears therapeutic potential for atherosclerosis and other inflammatory diseases.Source: Medindia