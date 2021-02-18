by Karishma Abhishek on  February 18, 2021 at 10:19 AM Cancer News
Commuters are at a Higher Risk of Developing Cancer
Risk for cancer and birth defects are rising high among commuters due to inhalation of harmful chemicals beyond the threshold levels, as per a study at University of California, Riverside, published in the journal Environment International.

Automobile manufacturing utilizes chemicals like benzene and formaldehyde that are known to cause cancer above certain levels of exposure and are Prop.65-listed chemicals. As these chemicals are very volatile, they can easily shift from plastics and textiles to the air.

Private spaces like the interior of a car and living rooms are less studied and less regulated by governmental agencies. This in turn adds on the risk of reproductive and developmental toxicity in commuters.


Risk of Carcinogens

It found that up to 90% of the population in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Santa Clara, and Alameda counties have a minimum of 10% possibilities surpassing the cancer risk from inhaling the chemicals, based on having 30-minute average commute times.

"Of course, there is a range of exposure that depends on how long you're in the car, and how much of the compounds your car is emitting. At least with some airflow, you'd be diluting the concentration of these chemicals inside your car," says Aalekhya Reddam, a graduate student in the Volz laboratory, and lead author of the study.

Keeping the windows open (if possible) during the rides may decrease the chances of increased levels of exposure to the chemicals.

Benzene is used to produce synthetic fibers, and formaldehyde is a binder in plastics. "There should be alternatives to these chemicals to achieve the same goals during vehicle manufacturing. If so, these should be used", says David Volz, UCR professor of environmental toxicology.

Source: Medindia

