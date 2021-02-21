Prostate Cancer Drug Can Treat Uterine Fibroids

are non-cancerous growths in the uterus that develop during women's childbearing years. In the LIBERTY 1 trial that involved 388 women,Chief author Dr. Ayman Al-Hendy told Reuters Health that,Myovant analyzed the data in which most women received theAl-Hendy and his team reported that a full year of treatment reduced mean menstrual blood volume by nearly 90 percent, with amenorrhea (absence of menstrual cycle) seen in more than two thirds of the women.One fourth of the patients experience heavy menstrual bleeding and sometimes pain.Dr. Al-Hendy said thatThe reliable alternative is surgery.Based on data following volunteers for up to two years, this new treatment can get FDA approval sometime during summer. This will be viable, non-surgical alternative for the treatment of fibroids.The LIBERTY studies were conducted in women between the ages of 18 to 50 for duration of 24 weeks. In this study, one third received placebo while another third received relugolix combination therapy while the remaining received relugolix alone for 12 weeks followed by the relugolix combination for another 12 weeks.The women were assessed every 4 weeks and blood loss was measured during the final month of treatment.In 71 percent of the relugolix participants, menstrual blood loss was cut by at least half compared to 15 percent of placebo patients.Source: Medindia