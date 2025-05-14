Is Your Child`s Weight Today Shaping Their Health Tomorrow?

Childhood obesity is a multifaceted problem that can persist till adulthood, says a study!

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Obesity Effects on Child Health



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Childhood obesity increases a person's risk of dying from all causes in early adulthood by three times! #medindia #childhoodobesity #healthrisks #weightmanagement, #obesity’

Childhood obesity increases a person's risk of dying from all causes in early adulthood by three times! #medindia #childhoodobesity #healthrisks #weightmanagement, #obesity’

Advertisements

Causes of Childhood Obesity

Genetic Factors

Genetic predisposition: Some children may be more prone to obesity due to their genetic makeup.

Some children may be more prone to obesity due to their Family history: Children with a family history of obesity are more likely to develop obesity.

Lifestyle Factors

Unhealthy diet: Consuming high-calorie, high-fat, and high-sugar foods can contribute to obesity.

Consuming Physical inactivity : Lack of physical activity and sedentary behaviour can increase the risk of obesity.

Environmental Factors

Food availability: Easy access to unhealthy foods and limited access to healthy foods can contribute to obesity.

Easy access to unhealthy foods and limited access to healthy foods can contribute to obesity. Socioeconomic factors: Low-income communities may have limited access to healthy food options and safe spaces for physical activity.

Advertisements

Influence of Childhood Obesity in Adulthood

Increased risk of chronic diseases: Diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers.

Diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers. Cardiovascular disease: High blood pressure, high cholesterol.

High blood pressure, high cholesterol. Joint problems: Osteoarthritis.

Mental Health Implications

Low self-esteem: Body image issues.

Body image issues. Mental health disorders: Depression, anxiety.

Long-term Consequences

Persistence of obesity: Obese children often remain obese as adults.

Obese children often remain obese as adults. Reduced life expectancy: Increased risk of premature death.

Advertisements

Treatment Planning

Family-Based Interventions: Work with the entire family to adopt healthy lifestyle habits.

Work with the entire family to adopt Behavioural Changes : Encourage healthy behaviours like eating slowly, avoiding food rewards and punishments and promoting good sleep habits.

Transform your Body, Transform your Life !

Obesity Effects on Child Health - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK570613/)