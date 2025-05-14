About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Is Your Child's Weight Today Shaping Their Health Tomorrow?

by Dr. Sakshi Singh on May 14 2025 12:32 PM

Childhood obesity is a multifaceted problem that can persist till adulthood, says a study!

Is Your Child`s Weight Today Shaping Their Health Tomorrow?
Childhood obesity is a serious health concern that affects millions of children worldwide. Studies have shown that the prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents has increased significantly over the past four decades (1 Trusted Source
Obesity Effects on Child Health

Go to source).
The number of obese children and adolescents worldwide has risen tenfold , from 11 million in 1975 to 124 million in 2016!


How Can Obesity in Adulthood be Prevented?
How Can Obesity in Adulthood be Prevented?
Experiencing unpredictable childhoods increases the risk of becoming obese in adulthood, and a tendency to overeat, than those who experienced a stable childhood.
Advertisements

Causes of Childhood Obesity

Genetic Factors

  • Genetic predisposition: Some children may be more prone to obesity due to their genetic makeup.
  • Family history: Children with a family history of obesity are more likely to develop obesity.

Lifestyle Factors

  • Unhealthy diet: Consuming high-calorie, high-fat, and high-sugar foods can contribute to obesity.
  • Physical inactivity : Lack of physical activity and sedentary behaviour can increase the risk of obesity.

Environmental Factors

  • Food availability: Easy access to unhealthy foods and limited access to healthy foods can contribute to obesity.
  • Socioeconomic factors: Low-income communities may have limited access to healthy food options and safe spaces for physical activity.

Advertisements
Overweight Boys at Risk for Infertility in Adulthood
Overweight Boys at Risk for Infertility in Adulthood
childhood obesity, overweight boys, decreased testicular volume, infertility, male infertility, testicular hypotrophy, testicular growth

Influence of Childhood Obesity in Adulthood

Childhood obesity significantly impacts adult health, increasing the risk of various chronic diseases and ultimately death.
  • Increased risk of chronic diseases: Diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers.
  • Cardiovascular disease: High blood pressure, high cholesterol.
  • Joint problems: Osteoarthritis.

Mental Health Implications

  • Low self-esteem: Body image issues.
  • Mental health disorders: Depression, anxiety.

Long-term Consequences

  • Persistence of obesity: Obese children often remain obese as adults.
  • Reduced life expectancy: Increased risk of premature death.

Advertisements
Childhood Obesity - Criteria - Causes - Complications, Treatment
Childhood Obesity - Criteria - Causes - Complications, Treatment
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.

Treatment Planning

Treating childhood obesity requires a comprehensive approach that involves the whole family. Here are some key components :
  • Family-Based Interventions: Work with the entire family to adopt healthy lifestyle habits.
  • Behavioural Changes : Encourage healthy behaviours like eating slowly, avoiding food rewards and punishments and promoting good sleep habits.
People can lower their chances of experiencing these long-term health effects by addressing childhood obesity as early as possible. So that families and individuals can take action to encourage healthy lifestyles and prevent childhood obesity by being aware of the possible effects on adulthood. Preventing and treating early obesity requires a comprehensive approach that involves families, healthcare providers, and communities.

Transform your Body, Transform your Life !

Reference:
  1. Obesity Effects on Child Health - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK570613/)

Source-Europian Association for the Study of Obesity
Express Childhood Growth, Development Of Obesity and Genetics
Express Childhood Growth, Development Of Obesity and Genetics
Individuals with higher genetic risk scores were much likelier to be chronically obese in adulthood recommends a 38-year longitudinal study of New Zealanders, states report.


Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional