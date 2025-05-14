Is Your Child`s Weight Today Shaping Their Health Tomorrow?

Childhood obesity is a multifaceted problem that can persist till adulthood, says a study!
Childhood obesity is a serious health concern that affects millions of children worldwide. Studies have shown that the prevalence of obesity among children and adolescents has increased significantly over the past four decades (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Obesity Effects on Child Health
Go to source). The number of obese children and adolescents worldwide has risen tenfold , from 11 million in 1975 to 124 million in 2016!
‘Did You Know?
Childhood obesity increases a person's risk of dying from all causes in early adulthood by three times! #medindia #childhoodobesity #healthrisks #weightmanagement, #obesity’
Childhood obesity increases a person's risk of dying from all causes in early adulthood by three times! #medindia #childhoodobesity #healthrisks #weightmanagement, #obesity’
Advertisements
Causes of Childhood Obesity
Genetic Factors
- Genetic predisposition: Some children may be more prone to obesity due to their
genetic makeup.
- Family history: Children with a family history of obesity are more likely to develop obesity.
Lifestyle Factors
- Unhealthy diet: Consuming
high-calorie, high-fat, and high-sugar foods can contribute to obesity.
- Physical inactivity : Lack of
physical activity and sedentary behaviour can increase the risk of obesity.
Environmental Factors
- Food availability: Easy access to unhealthy foods and limited access to healthy foods can contribute to obesity.
- Socioeconomic factors: Low-income communities may have limited access to healthy food options and safe spaces for physical activity.
Advertisements
Influence of Childhood Obesity in AdulthoodChildhood obesity significantly impacts adult health, increasing the risk of various chronic diseases and ultimately death.
- Increased risk of chronic diseases: Diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers.
- Cardiovascular disease: High blood pressure, high cholesterol.
- Joint problems: Osteoarthritis.
Mental Health Implications
- Low self-esteem: Body image issues.
- Mental health disorders: Depression, anxiety.
Long-term Consequences
- Persistence of obesity: Obese children often remain obese as adults.
- Reduced life expectancy: Increased risk of premature death.
Advertisements
Treatment PlanningTreating childhood obesity requires a comprehensive approach that involves the whole family. Here are some key components :
- Family-Based Interventions: Work with the entire family to adopt
healthy lifestyle habits.
- Behavioural Changes : Encourage healthy behaviours like eating slowly, avoiding food rewards and punishments and promoting
good sleep habits.
Reference:
- Obesity Effects on Child Health - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK570613/)
Source-Europian Association for the Study of Obesity