Steaks Now Seasoned With Hormones, A Recipe You Didn't Approve!

by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran on May 14 2025 3:24 PM

Study detects anabolic hormone residues in U.S. meat using advanced mass spectrometry techniques.

When you bite into a juicy steak or savor a tender pork chop, you expect flavor and not a pharmaceutical residue!
A new research paper published in Food Additives and Contaminants exposes hormonal or anabolic agent residues in the U.S. meat supply. Beef, pork, and lamb were tested for traces of growth-promoting hormones using modern liquid chromatography in conjunction with high-resolution tandem mass spectrometry (LC-HRMS/MS). The results highlight both the advantages and disadvantages of the current state of food safety procedures and provide insight into the new regulatory focus on American meat production methods
Hormones on the Grill

Liquid chromatography with high-resolution tandem mass spectrometry is the gold standard in analytical chemistry. Such a highly sensitive technique makes it possible to detect ultra-trace levels of synthetic and natural anabolic agents in complex biological specimens, such as meat. This technology was used in the research to screen various meat products for hormones like trenbolone, zeranol, estradiol, testosterone, and norgestomet, which are sometimes used (either illegally or legally with withdrawal periods) to enhance the growth of animals.


What’s Really in Your Steak?

Out of 208 meat samples, the researchers found that 5.3% had detectable levels of anabolic residues, notably:
  • Trenbolone and zeranol were the most commonly found.
  • The majority of positive samples had residual levels below international safety limits, but this raises concerns about improper use and proper withdrawal period adherence.
  • Beef had the highest likelihood of residues, which was indicative of a frequent association of beef with hormonal growth promotants.

    Are Current Safety Nets Sufficient?

    While the FDA and USDA have strict regulations governing the use of anabolic agents, this study suggests there may be compliance issues or inconsistencies in residue elimination prior to market entry. The results underscore the need for more comprehensive and routine surveillance, along with better tracking of withdrawal times in treated animals.


    Why It Matters Beyond Borders

    Trade tensions with the United States have persisted because nations like the European Union forbid the use of anabolic agents in livestock at all. The presence of such residues, however modest, can compromise the international confidence in U.S. meat exports and fuel consumer suspicion on meat safety and production transparency.

    This surveillance study is, therefore, a wake-up call to the meat regulators, producers, and consumers. Although a large portion of the U.S. meat seems to be compliant with safety guidelines, the finding of the residues of hormones, no matter what low levels, reflects the current weaknesses of the production and inspection systems. Powerful technologies such as LC-HRMS/MS can be used to uphold food integrity only when taken in conjunction with strong enforcement of regulations and industry responsibility.

    Safe Meat Starts with Smart Testing


    Reference:
    1. Surveillance of Anabolic Agent Residues in US Meat Supply by Liquid Chromatography With High-Resolution Tandem Mass Spectrometry - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40312815/)

    Source-University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences


