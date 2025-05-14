Steaks Now Seasoned With Hormones, A Recipe You Didn`t Approve!

Study detects anabolic hormone residues in U.S. meat using advanced mass spectrometry techniques.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Surveillance of Anabolic Agent Residues in US Meat Supply by Liquid Chromatography With High-Resolution Tandem Mass Spectrometry



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

5.3% of U.S. meat samples tested positive for hormone residues and beef topped the list! #meat #beef #foodregulation #foodsafety #medindia’

5.3% of U.S. meat samples tested positive for hormone residues and beef topped the list! #meat #beef #foodregulation #foodsafety #medindia’

Advertisements

Hormones on the Grill

Advertisements

What’s Really in Your Steak?

Trenbolone and zeranol were the most commonly found.

were the most commonly found. The majority of positive samples had residual levels below international safety limits, but this raises concerns about improper use and proper withdrawal period adherence.

and Beef had the highest likelihood of residues , which was indicative of a frequent association of beef with hormonal growth promotants.

, which was indicative of a frequent association of beef with hormonal growth promotants.

Advertisements Are Current Safety Nets Sufficient? While the FDA and USDA have strict regulations governing the use of anabolic agents, this study suggests there may be compliance issues or inconsistencies in residue elimination prior to market entry. The results underscore the need for more comprehensive and routine surveillance, along with better tracking of withdrawal times in treated animals.





Why It Matters Beyond Borders Trade tensions with the United States have persisted because nations like the European Union forbid the use of anabolic agents in livestock at all. The presence of such residues, however modest, can compromise the international confidence in U.S. meat exports and fuel consumer suspicion on meat safety and production transparency.



This surveillance study is, therefore, a wake-up call to the meat regulators, producers, and consumers. Although a large portion of the U.S. meat seems to be compliant with safety guidelines, the finding of the residues of hormones, no matter what low levels, reflects the current weaknesses of the production and inspection systems. Powerful technologies such as LC-HRMS/MS can be used to uphold food integrity only when taken in conjunction with strong enforcement of regulations and industry responsibility.



Safe Meat Starts with Smart Testing



Reference: Surveillance of Anabolic Agent Residues in US Meat Supply by Liquid Chromatography With High-Resolution Tandem Mass Spectrometry - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40312815/)

Source-University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences