Could a Blood Marker Reveal Heart Trouble Before Symptoms Start?

Calprotectin, a marker of neutrophil activity, may help detect heart disease risk before symptoms appear.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Epidemiological and Translational Study of Calprotectin and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

People with higher levels of calprotectin—a marker of immune cell activity—are more likely to develop heart disease up to 8 years later. #medindia #hearthealth #immunesystem’

People with higher levels of calprotectin—a marker of immune cell activity—are more likely to develop heart disease up to 8 years later. #medindia #hearthealth #immunesystem’

Advertisements

Lack of Early Detection Tools

Advertisements

Population-Based Evidence Linking Calprotectin and Heart Disease

Advertisements

Association with Coronary Calcium and Future Risk

Laboratory Findings on Vascular Health

Future Potential for Therapeutic Targeting

Epidemiological and Translational Study of Calprotectin and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/article-abstract/2833589)