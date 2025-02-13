Is Vaping Putting an End to Youth Cigarette Smoking?

Is vaping saving smokers or recruiting new ones? Vaping is reducing cigarette use among youth, but some studies suggest it may lead non-smokers to try cigarettes later.

Did You Know?

Youth smoking rates have dropped from 15.8% in 2011 to just 1.7% in 2024, but researchers are still debating whether vaping plays a role in this decline. #vaping #smoking #medindia’

Youth smoking rates have dropped from 15.8% in 2011 to just 1.7% in 2024, but researchers are still debating whether vaping plays a role in this decline. #vaping #smoking #medindia’

Vaping: Problem or Solution?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Electronic cigarettes and subsequent cigarette smoking in young people: A systematic review



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teen Smoking on the Decline

Electronic cigarettes and subsequent cigarette smoking in young people: A systematic review - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/add.16773)