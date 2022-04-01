Is Pandemic Associated With Use Of Psychotropic Drugs In Children

Use of the psychotropic drug in children might be linked with the before and during the COVID-19 pandemic period in Canada, as published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.
Although the pandemic has impacted children with less severe physical symptoms than adults, the mental health effects appear to be profound. However, whether the psychotropics use in children is associated with COVID-19 remained unclear.
The study analyzed the change in the use of psychotropic drugs like antidepressants and stimulants from January 1, 2015, to December 31, 2020, among children and adolescents before and during the COVID-19 pandemic with a hypothesis that psychotropic drug use would be associated with the pandemic.
Interestingly, there was a trending increase in antidepressant use above pre-pandemic rates in the last quarter of 2020.
This may reflect that there was an increase in new-onset depression or anxiety in this population during this period with non-significant trends in prevalence rates. However, further studies are required to understand the long-term changes in the health of children.
Source: Medindia