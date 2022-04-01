About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Can COVID-19 Infection of the Mother Affect a Child’s Neurodevelopment?

by Karishma Abhishek on January 4, 2022 at 11:57 PM
Maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection exposure may be associated with neurodevelopment of the infants as per a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

There have been 200 million infants' births since the COVID-19 pandemic onset globally. The study thereby analyzed the link between maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection (during pregnancy) and an infant's neurobehavioral development at the age of 6 months in New York City.

It was found that exposure to maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with differences in neurobehavioral development. But birth during the pandemic was associated with differences in neurodevelopment at age 6 months, as the infants had lower scores on gross motor, fine motor, and personal-social subdomains.

The study thereby suggest that birth during the COVID-19 pandemic, but not maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection, is associated with differences in neurodevelopment at age 6 months.

This urges the need for long-term monitoring of children born during the COVID-19 pandemic.

