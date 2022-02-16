Humanoid-sensing Robots help Measure Blood Pressure

Researchers at Simon Fraser University are developing "humanoid-sensing robots" that can measure a patient's blood pressure using a 3D-printed origami sensors on a simple touch relieving the burden of healthcare workers and nurses. The research is published in the journal npj Flexible Electronics from Nature Publishing Group.
The team led by Woo Soo Kim, a researcher in the university, has been developing the robots that will take care of basic health care needs for patients even in remote areas or in places where minimal contact is needed, such as during this pandemic situation. The research has been inspired by origami (Japanese paper-folding technique to form decorative shapes and figures) and movement of leeches.
Kim, Tae-Ho Kim, a PhD student, and a team in SFU's Additive Manufacturing Lab, have replaced the traditional blood pressure procedure by replicated the folding mechanisms of the leech in their design of 3D-printable origami sensors. The leech-inspired origami (LIO) sensors can be integrated onto the fingertips of a humanoid-sensing robot.
How the Robot WorksThe robot's fingertips should be placed on the patient's chest. The LIO sensors integrated with the tip monitor the blood pressure and it is estimated by a combination of data from electrocardiogram (ECG) and photoplethysmogram (PPG) readings by sensors on the fingers of each hand of the robot.
The paired sensors can generate the patient's systolic and diastolic blood pressure using predetermined algorithms. This method is far more effective than the traditional method of using a cuff-based digital sphygmomanometer.
Kim's previous work included programming sensitive robots to measure other human physiological signals, such as an electrocardiogram (monitoring heart rate), temperature, and respiration rate.
"Robotics offers a promising method to mitigate risk and improve patient care effectiveness and quality as focused remote healthcare technology," says Kim. Researchers are planning further tests of their new process and developing next-generation sensors, which they hope will lead to its biologically meaningful implementation.
"Blood pressure monitoring is an essential medical diagnostic tool for many chronic diseases and overall good health. The use of sensing robots in medical healthcare systems has substantial advantages because they can assist health care workers in monitoring patient vital signs while creating a friendly environment for those patients who may need to be isolated."
Kim hopes that robotics can provide a future platform or bridge between medical staff and remote patients with "the potential to play an essential role in the new era of remote healthcare."
The research is partially supported by a Discovery and Accelerator Supplement Grant, funded by the Natural Sciences and Research Council of Canada (NSERC).
Source: Medindia