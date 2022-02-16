About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Humanoid-sensing Robots help Measure Blood Pressure

by Kesavan K.E.T. on February 16, 2022 at 11:29 PM
Font : A-A+

Humanoid-sensing Robots help Measure Blood Pressure

Researchers at Simon Fraser University are developing "humanoid-sensing robots" that can measure a patient's blood pressure using a 3D-printed origami sensors on a simple touch relieving the burden of healthcare workers and nurses. The research is published in the journal npj Flexible Electronics from Nature Publishing Group.

The team led by Woo Soo Kim, a researcher in the university, has been developing the robots that will take care of basic health care needs for patients even in remote areas or in places where minimal contact is needed, such as during this pandemic situation. The research has been inspired by origami (Japanese paper-folding technique to form decorative shapes and figures) and movement of leeches.

Advertisement


Kim, Tae-Ho Kim, a PhD student, and a team in SFU's Additive Manufacturing Lab, have replaced the traditional blood pressure procedure by replicated the folding mechanisms of the leech in their design of 3D-printable origami sensors. The leech-inspired origami (LIO) sensors can be integrated onto the fingertips of a humanoid-sensing robot.

"Our origami-inspired dry electrode has unique characteristics such as suction for grasping and foldability inspired by nature," says Kim, a professor and associate director of SFU's School of Mechatronic Systems Engineering. "In keeping with nature, we saw that in addition to the complex mechanisms of a leech's adhesive feature, these creatures have an expandable posterior sucker and body, while its organs expand and shrink appropriately to maintain better adhesion to its victim. Incorporating this point of view, we found that origami can achieve similar motions and also be customized."
Advertisement

How the Robot Works

The robot's fingertips should be placed on the patient's chest. The LIO sensors integrated with the tip monitor the blood pressure and it is estimated by a combination of data from electrocardiogram (ECG) and photoplethysmogram (PPG) readings by sensors on the fingers of each hand of the robot.

The paired sensors can generate the patient's systolic and diastolic blood pressure using predetermined algorithms. This method is far more effective than the traditional method of using a cuff-based digital sphygmomanometer.

Kim's previous work included programming sensitive robots to measure other human physiological signals, such as an electrocardiogram (monitoring heart rate), temperature, and respiration rate.

"Robotics offers a promising method to mitigate risk and improve patient care effectiveness and quality as focused remote healthcare technology," says Kim. Researchers are planning further tests of their new process and developing next-generation sensors, which they hope will lead to its biologically meaningful implementation.

"Blood pressure monitoring is an essential medical diagnostic tool for many chronic diseases and overall good health. The use of sensing robots in medical healthcare systems has substantial advantages because they can assist health care workers in monitoring patient vital signs while creating a friendly environment for those patients who may need to be isolated."

Kim hopes that robotics can provide a future platform or bridge between medical staff and remote patients with "the potential to play an essential role in the new era of remote healthcare."

The research is partially supported by a Discovery and Accelerator Supplement Grant, funded by the Natural Sciences and Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Virtual Patient ‘Surrogates’ can Personalize Cancer Treatmen...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Low Blood Pressure 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & life...
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to l...
Diet and High Blood Pressure
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
High Blood Pressure
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it i...
Low Blood Pressure
Low Blood Pressure
If your blood pressure is persistently less than 90/60 mm Hg you are suffering from Low blood pressu...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)