About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Virtual Patient ‘Surrogates’ can Personalize Cancer Treatments: Study

by Hannah Joy on February 16, 2022 at 11:12 PM
Font : A-A+

Virtual Patient ‘Surrogates’ can Personalize Cancer Treatments: Study

Mathematical models developed can be used as patient 'surrogates' for evaluating better treatments for prostate cancer, reveals a new study.

The research, published in eLife, could ultimately help clinicians choose the most effective drug combination before they start to treat a patient, potentially improving their response and avoiding drug resistance.

Advertisement


Researchers used an approach called Boolean modelling, which is already used to describe dynamics of complex cell signaling processes. But existing models have been generic and have not accounted for the differences between individual patients' diseases or how they respond to treatment.

"The dream has always been to use more and more complex models and data until we can have digital twins, or virtual humans or surrogates - a simulation that helps select the proper clinical treatment for a given patient with high degrees of specificity or sensitivity," explains Arnau Montagud, who was a researcher at Institut Curie, Paris, France, at the time the study was carried out, and is now at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC), Spain.
Advertisement

"We wanted to know if our method of tailoring Boolean models of cell signaling was accurate enough to discriminate between different patients, and whether the models could be used as testbeds to rank personalized drug treatments."

To begin, the team used data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) and other databases to create a network of all relevant pathways involved in prostate cell signaling. Then they converted this into a generic Boolean model where all the nodes in the network can be assigned one of two values - 0 (inactivated or absent) or 1 (activated or present).

Data from 488 prostate cancer patients from TCGA were used to create 488 patient-specific Boolean models. For example, where a patient's tumor had a mutation in a specific gene, this meant the node in the network was inactivated, and assigned a value of 0.

Having built these models, the team looked in each patient model for genes that, when inhibited, would block growth or encourage death of cancer cells. They narrowed these genes down to a list of targets of existing drugs, and ran simulations to predict what would happen if the drugs were combined. This allowed them to compare the effects of individual drugs on each patient, and to propose certain drugs that would work for specific patients or for groups of patients.

Inactivation of some of the genes had a greater effect in some patients compared with others, highlighting opportunities for personalized drug treatments.

The simulations also spotted patterns linked to the grade of patients' tumors as measured by the Gleason score, suggesting it might be possible to tailor drug treatments to prostate cancer patients according to their score in the future.

Testing whether these treatment predictions hold true in patients would require a clinical trial, so the team instead built eight different personalized prostate cancer cell line models from publicly available data. As with the patient models, they looked for commonly occurring mutations in the cell lines that influenced cancer cell growth or death. This resulted in the identification of 17 proteins that could be targeted with drugs.

Next, to investigate if drugs targeting these proteins would have the anticipated effects, they mimicked the effect of different drug dosages in the model by switching off each node from 100% active to 0% active and looking at the effects on growth, death and spread of the cancer cells.

When they carried out the same experiment in real cell lines, it confirmed that blocking the identified nodes in the model had differential effects on cell growth and survival. Moreover, the model could predict synergistic effects of treatments that work against different nodes in the network, which could help to identify promising drug combinations for future investigation.

"Our personalized models suggest single and combined drug treatments for individual prostate cancer patients," concludes Laurence Calzone, a researcher at Institut Curie, and a co-senior author of the study alongside Julio Saez-Rodriguez from Heidelberg University, Germany. "These advances are incremental steps towards having digital twins that will help clinicians before they go to the patient's bedside, allowing them to capture patient individualities and test and rank different drug treatments."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Coronavirus Particles can Travel More Than 200 Feet
Humanoid-sensing Robots help Measure Blood Pressure >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
COVID-19 Booster Dose Alters Taste Sensation In Mouth
Skeletal Fluorosis
Skeletal Fluorosis
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
COVID-19 Pandemic May Trigger Broken Heart Syndrome
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment Non-Communicable Diseases 

Recommended Reading
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]
PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is ......
Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Prostate Cancer
Artificial Intelligence Helps Diagnose Prostate Cancer
Smart artificial intelligence analysis method and a new electrical-signal-based ultrasensitive ......
Spironolactone - A Hypertension Diuretic Drug Reduces Prostate Cancer Risk
Spironolactone - A Hypertension Diuretic Drug Reduces Prostate Cancer Risk
Spironolactone, a potassium-sparing diuretic drug generally prescribed for hypertension and heart .....
Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
Watch Out: Obese and overweight people are at a higher risk of developing advanced prostate cancer, ...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has appro...
Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases
Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are a group of chronic non-infectious diseases which include Cardio...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)