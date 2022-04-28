About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Intriguing Psychology Behind Women With Depression or Anxiety

by Kesavan K.E.T. on April 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM
Intriguing Psychology Behind Women With Depression or Anxiety

Two out of three women diagnosed with depression or anxiety say that they have reached or are reaching their breaking point regarding their mental health or mental issues. According to the GeneSight® Mental Health Monitor, a new nationwide survey from Myriad Genetics, Inc.

This breaking point can include a negative impact or a significant strain on anything from social life to caring for loved ones at home to professional obligations. Four out of 10 women without a diagnosis of depression or anxiety say they have reached or are reaching this point.

When feeling overwhelmed, nearly three in four (72%) of women say they "just need to take a break," with 31% believing "I need to try harder." Only 13% said they thought "I should see a doctor" when feeling overwhelmed.

"Women often feel pressure to 'hold it all together' and not admit when they are struggling," says Dr. Betty Jo "BJ" Fancher, a family medicine and psychiatric physician assistant with a doctorate of medical science and a masters in psychopharmacology. "Yet, if you are sobbing on the floor of your shower, throwing things in anger or repeatedly screaming into a pillow, these are signals that you have crossed a line and should see a healthcare provider about your mental health."

Women Delaying Mental Health Treatment

Delaying mental health treatment is common among the women surveyed. In fact, more than half (51%) of women diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression waited at least one year before seeking treatment - or never sought treatment at all.
"The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor found that women are waiting more than a year - longer than they should - to get the mental health treatment they need," noted Rachael Earls, PhD, a medical science liaison with Myriad Genetics, makers of the GeneSight test. "It is critical to receive treatment for mental health because we know that mental health conditions are highly comorbid with other physical diseases, such as cancer, stroke, heart disease. Why live with a mental health condition that can impact every aspect of your life until you reach a breaking point?"

According to the survey, the top reasons women diagnosed with depression or anxiety delayed treatment are as follows:

  • I thought it was 'just a phase' or that I could get over it on my own (60%)
  • I didn't want anyone to know I was struggling (50%)
  • I didn't want to take medication (31%)
  • I couldn't afford treatment (26%)
  • I didn't have health insurance (19%)
  • I didn't have time to seek treatment (18%)

Concerns of Women

The reluctance by some women to seek treatment may be rooted in how their mental health concerns have been received by family and friends.

Six out of ten women surveyed with depression or anxiety diagnosis say they have been ignored or dismissed by family, friends, and/or partners about their mental health concerns. Less than half of women (44%) say that they talk to their friends or family to relieve stress and anxiety.

"I have friends who won't talk to their parents about how they are struggling because they are afraid of their parents' reaction," says Ansley, daughter of Dr. Fancher and a senior at the University of Georgia, who has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and ADHD. "Therapy has helped me, so I know the benefits of talking to someone about your mental health. When friends or classmates say they are suffering with depression or anxiety, I encourage them to reach out to someone and get the help they need."

Less than two out of ten women believe that they will ever be free from anxiety or depression symptoms, despite treatment options being already available.

Personalized Treatment for Women

Six out of ten women diagnosed with depression or anxiety agree that it was a more effective step in treating their anxiety or depressive symptoms than any other activity or treatment option offered in the poll, including the therapy.

Only about 30% of women who are prescribed psychiatric medication are aware of genetic testing, which can help their doctors make the recommendations they recommend — and only 8% of these respondents have had genetic testing. However, 67% of diagnosed women did not use genetic testing and said they would like to have their doctor tell them and/or provide a genetic test that could provide information on how their genes may affect drug effects.

Dr. Fancher prescribes the GeneSight test to obtain customized genetic information about her patients, helping them understand how they may metabolize or respond to certain medications commonly used to treat depression, anxiety, ADHD and other mental conditions.

She had told that having "the genetic information from the GeneSight test at my fingertips to help inform my medication selection makes me a better provider."

Ansley's mental health provider also uses the GeneSight test and had said, "She made adjustments based on my results, and I am happy to say that everything is working really well."

Source: Medindia
