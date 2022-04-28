About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Asthma Increases the Risk of Obesity Among Adults: Study

by Angela Mohan on April 28, 2022 at 8:22 PM
Font : A-A+

Asthma Increases the Risk of Obesity Among Adults: Study

Adults with asthma are more likely to become obese later in life. The risk is higher among those with non-allergic asthma, with longer disease duration, as per the study done on more than 8,700 participants from 11 European countries and Australia.

The research has also shown the risk is higher among patients with non-allergic asthma, those who have had the disease for a longer period, or those who are under treatment with corticosteroids. These results have been published in Thorax.

Advertisement


"Several studies have shown that asthma and obesity share some common socioeconomic, behavioral and environmental risk factors that can lead to the development of both diseases.

Some previous research focused on the mechanisms by which obesity could lead to asthma, but the inverse relationship had not received much attention until recently", says Subhabrata Moitra, who carried out this research at ISGlobal and is now a researcher at the University of Alberta.
Advertisement

The researchers used data from the cohort study European Community Respiratory Health Survey (ECRHS), collected in three waves between 1990 and 2014 and with follow-up visits at intervals of approximately 10 years.

The different waves gathered data from questionnaires, lung function tests, and measures are taken to determine participants' body mass index and asthma status and characteristics.

Between the first and the second follow-ups, 14.6% of non-asthmatic participants developed obesity, while the percentage increased up to 16.9% among asthmatic participants.

The difference between the two groups became more obvious when the research team translated it into a relative risk that took into consideration the role of other factors such as asthma and smoking and saw that asthmatics had an increased 21% risk of obesity compared to non-asthmatic participants.

Asthmatic patients with longer disease duration had a 32% larger risk of obesity than those with shorter duration and those with non-allergic asthma had an increased 47% risk than those with allergic asthma.



Those participants treating the respiratory disease with corticosteroids showed a 99% higher risk of obesity compared to those who did not use this treatment, which had already been associated with abnormal weight gain in previous research.

"A potential explanation for the weight gain associated with asthma could be the reduction of physical activity in asthmatic patients. However, our results do not support this hypothesis, since the levels of physical activity in our study did not affect the observed association", says Judith Garcia-Aymerich, Head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Environment Programme at ISGlobal and senior author of the study.

"Regardless of the mechanisms, still unknown, our results have implications for the clinical care of adults with asthma," she adds.

Unlike a previous study that found this association between asthma and weight gain only in women, in this case, there were no sex differences. Another previous study had found an association between asthma in children and obesity after a 10 years of follow-up, but this is the first know study to show a similar association in adults regardless of their sex.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
International Day of Immunology 2022 —
International Day of Immunology 2022 — "Vaccines"
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 — Let's Act Together
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 — Let's Act Together
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bariatric Surgery Childhood Asthma Asthma Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity 

Recommended Reading
Asthma
Asthma
It's a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways ....
Battle of the Bulge
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to g...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Childhood Asthma
Childhood Asthma
Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily act...
Diabesity
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fo...
Liposuction
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Find a Hospital Indian Medical Journals A-Z Drug Brands in India Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Diaphragmatic Hernia Accident and Trauma Care How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Find a Doctor

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR