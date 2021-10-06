Insomnia an Intervention Target for Dementia Prevention

‘Having trouble falling asleep predicts cognitive impairment in later life.’

"While there is growing evidence for a link between insomnia and cognitive impairment in older adults, it has been difficult to interpret the nature of these associations given how differently both insomnia and cognitive impairment can present across individuals," said lead author Afsara Zaheed, a graduate student in clinical science within the department of psychology at the University of Michigan.As sleep health and sleep behaviours are modifiable so regular screening for insomnia symptoms may help with tracking and identifying people with trouble falling asleep at risk for developing cognitive impairments later in life.Source: Medindia