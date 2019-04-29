medindia
Innovations to the U.S. Food System Could Promote Healthier Choices

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 29, 2019 at 4:52 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Changes to the U.S. food system could make it easier for consumers to choose a wide variety of healthy foods, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.
A science advisory from the American Heart Association describes system-wide innovations to the U.S. food system that are sustainable and have the potential to make it easier for consumers to choose healthy foods.

"Innovation in the food system is needed at multiple levels- the food industry, agricultural industry, public health and medicine, policy, and among communities, worksites, schools, and families. In a healthy food system, the healthy choice would be the default choice," said Cheryl A.M. Anderson, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.S., the chair of the writing group for the advisory.

"To create a healthier and sustainable food system and optimal environments where consumers purchase and consume foods, we need improvements in food production and distribution so that consumers have a wide variety of healthy foods readily available," said Anderson.

According to the advisory, voluntary private sector approaches, when practiced widely, can also favorably impact health behaviors. "Examples include formulating new food products that are lower in calories and/or packaged as smaller serving sizes to reduce population-wide calorie consumption; improving the nutritional value of manufactured foods, product placement of healthier foods on grocery store shelves and pricing strategies to encourage purchasing healthier foods," said Anderson, who is the chair of the American Heart Association's Nutrition Committee and a professor in the school of medicine at the University of California in San Diego.

A few studies have shown positive changes in eating patterns and food selection when community-based approaches are initiated. For example, community organizations and school districts have implemented systems such as such labeling foods with "traffic lights" to indicate healthier foods. Some schools have data showing that students drink more water at school when it is readily available.

According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a healthy eating pattern is at the core of a healthy lifestyle that can significantly reduce the risk of heart attacks, heart failure and the most common type of strokes and enhance overall well-being and brain health. It should emphasize vegetables, fruits, and whole grains; include low-fat dairy products, poultry, fish, legumes, non-tropical vegetable oils and nuts; and limit intake of sweets, sugary drinks and red meat. However, adherence to healthy dietary patterns needs to be improved for most Americans.

"There is a need for immediate action to promote, fund and evaluate healthful changes to the food system. Innovation at multiple levels is necessary to see improvements in the public's health," said Anderson.

This paper lays the groundwork for continued innovative thinking about a strategic policy agenda that supports an equitable, sustainable food system that provides healthy, affordable food for all. It does not reflect the American Heart Association's entire strategic policy agenda nor work that is happening at all levels of government. The American Heart Association will continue to draw upon this scientific advisory and other association policy positions and statements to pursue a comprehensive public advocacy approach to nutrition policy.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Global Food Policy Report 2019: Emphasis on Improving Rural Life

Global Food Policy Report 2019 published by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) focuses on rural revitalization, which aims to improve rural life and alleviate poverty and hunger.

Enough Food for All in the World if We Eat Right

We can feed the world if we change our ways, a new study at Lancaster University finds. But, if society continues on a 'business-as-usual' dietary trajectory, a 119 percent increase in edible crops grown will be required by 2050.

Feeding 10 Billion People by 2050: Is it Possible?

Feeding 10 billion people by 2050 may be achievable. Switching to a plant-based diet could reduce carbon emissions. Improved agricultural practices and reduction of food wastage would help to reach the goal.

Not Enough Fruits and Veggies Grown to Feed Our Planet a Healthy Diet

There is no adequate fruit and vegetables to feed everyone on the planet a healthy diet as a new study compared global agricultural production with nutritionists consumption recommendations and found an extreme mismatch.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

