medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Inefficient Fat Metabolism a Possible Cause of Overweight: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 3, 2018 at 1:18 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The body's ability to metabolize fat is crucial to why some people become overweight and develop type 2 diabetes, stated study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden published in the esteemed journal Cell Metabolism. Sensitive individuals might need more intensive lifestyle changes if they are to avoid becoming overweight and developing type 2 diabetes, claim the researchers, who are now developing means of measuring the ability to break down fat.
Inefficient Fat Metabolism a Possible Cause of Overweight: Study
Inefficient Fat Metabolism a Possible Cause of Overweight: Study

Scientists have long sought an explanation for variations in the tendency for people to develop overweight, obesity and type 2 diabetes. Apart from lifestyle factors, such as diet and physical activity, physiological differences in metabolism - which would eventually lead to differences in weight gain amongst people - is suspected to play a part.

"We've suspected the presence of physiological mechanisms in fatty tissue that cause some people to become overweight and others not, despite similarities in lifestyle, and now we've found one," says Mikael Rydén, professor of clinical and experimental fat tissue research at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Medicine in Huddinge.

In the present study, the researchers analysed tissue samples from subcutaneous fat taken from the stomachs of women before and after a follow-up period of about ten years. What they discovered was that the ability of the fat cells to free fatty acids, a process called lipolysis, in the first tissue sample could be used to predict which women would have developed type 2 diabetes by the end of the study. They also found that these women had reduced activity in a small number of specific genes involved in lipolysis.

Lipolysis is the process whereby a fat cell frees fatty acids, which are then used as a source of energy by the muscles. Researchers differentiate between basal lipolysis, which is continual, and hormone-stimulated lipolysis, which is triggered in response to an increase in energy requirement. The fat cells from the women who later developed overweight showed high basal but low hormone-stimulated lipolysis, which gave a 3 to 6 times higher risk of weight gain and type 2 diabetes.

"It's a bit like a car that's at high revs but that's lost its ability to get into gear when it needs to," says Professor Rydén. "The end result is that the fat cells eventually take up more fat than they can get rid of."

The teams first discovered the correlation in a group of 54 women, who gave the first tissue samples between 2001 and 2003 and who were followed up 13 years later. They then repeated the analysis on 28 other women who gave samples in 1998 and were followed up 10 years later, with the same results.

One of the researchers' aims is to find ways of identifying individuals who run the risk of developing overweight and type 2 diabetes. Analyses of fat tissue are, however, relatively resource-demanding and can only be performed by specially equipped laboratories. Consequently, the researchers have developed an algorithm based on simple clinical and biochemical parameters from hundreds of individuals in order to obtain an indirect estimation of the quantity of fatty acids freed by the fat cells and thus predict weight gain.

"Our results now need to be corroborated in larger studies and for men as well, but we hope to develop a clinically expedient way of identifying individuals at risk of developing overweight and type 2 diabetes, who might need more intensive lifestyle intervention than others to stay healthy," says Professor Rydén.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Related Links

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Quiz on Obesity

Quiz on Obesity

"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise ...

Insulin Injections for Diabetes

Insulin Injections for Diabetes

Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Resting Metabolic Rate

Resting Metabolic Rate

Understanding how metabolic process is regulated and what factors affect the same is crucial before adopting any fitness regimen.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

More News on:

Cholesterol Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Resting Metabolic Rate Quiz on Weight Loss Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain ...

 Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe is a human monoclonal antibody approved by FDA in May 2018 to use as a subcutaneous ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...