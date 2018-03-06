medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

Mother's Emotional and Cognitive Control Influences Child’s Behavior

by Colleen Fleiss on  June 3, 2018 at 1:09 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Harsh verbal parenting and controlling parenting attitudes were strongly associated with child conduct problems, revealed new parenting study.
Mother's Emotional and Cognitive Control Influences Child’s Behavior
Mother's Emotional and Cognitive Control Influences Child’s Behavior

Greater emotional control and problem-solving abilities a mother has, the less likely her children will develop behavioral problems, such as throwing tantrums or fighting.

"When you lose control of your life, that impacts how you parent," said lead author Ali Crandall, assistant professor of public health at Brigham Young University. "That chaos both directly and indirectly influences your child's behavior."

For the study, newly published in academic journal Family Relations, Crandall and co-authors at Johns Hopkins University and Virginia Tech collected data from 152 mothers who had children between 3 and 7 years of age. The mothers ranged from 21 to 49 years old; 62 percent were married and nearly one-third had not earned more than a high school diploma.

The mother's emotional control was measured through a 10-item questionnaire asking how often subjects do things such as "have angry outbursts" or "overreact to small problems." Executive functioning, or cognitive control, was measured through a series of tasks. Executive functioning is what helps people manage chaos and achieve daily goals, and includes planning, problem solving and directing attention to what is most important.

Once researchers recorded the emotional control and executive functioning levels of the mothers, they then provided a series of questionnaires to identify parenting attitudes, levels of harsh verbal parenting and the amount of conduct problems their children exhibit.

They not only found that mothers who had higher emotional and cognitive control were less likely to report poor child conduct, such as fighting with other children or throwing tantrums when they don't get what they want, but they also found relationships between a mother's control abilities and parenting behaviors. For example, mothers with better emotional control were less likely to see their children's ambiguous behavior in the worst light.

Authors said the findings imply that to effectively reduce harsh verbal parenting and child behavioral problems, interventions should help mothers improve their emotional and cognitive control capacities.

"There are some clear 'signals' that our supply of self control is being run down -- when we are feeling distracted, irritable, and tired," said study co-author Kirby Deater-Deckard, professor of psychological and brain sciences at UMass-Amherst. "Parents can practice recognizing these signals in themselves when they are occurring, and respond by taking a 'time out' if at all possible -- just as we might do with our child when we notice these signals in them."

And while it is fairly difficult for an adult with a fully-developed brain to improve their executive functioning -- previous research has shown that the prefrontal cortex of the brain, where executive functioning is housed, is generally developed over the first two to three decades of life -- the authors said even small improvements in a few basic things can make a significant difference for parents.

"Getting enough sleep, exercising enough and eating well are all things that impact our executive functioning," Crandall said. "We should create healthy environments that help us operate at our best."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right

Parents need to invest quality time in raising children and instill good values in their growing years.

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Stepping into a New Year means new promises and resolutions. As a parent, you may want to know some interesting tips for powering up your parenting skills to add to your New Year Resolutions list.

Can You Cope with Your Children's Tantrums?

Can You Cope with Your Children's Tantrums?

It is natural for children to throw tantrums, but how parents react to such situations makes all the difference in the life of a family.

Parenting Worries Cause Depression in Mothers With Advanced Cancer

Parenting Worries Cause Depression in Mothers With Advanced Cancer

Mothers with late-stage cancer who have minor children are challenged by parenting concerns that affect the emotional health of these mothers causing psychological distress and depression. Cancer and worries affected mothers' quality of life.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

21 Effects of Drinking Alcohol and How it Damages Your Body

Drinking alcohol in excess can cause serious health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, ...

 Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?

Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain ...

 Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe

Erenumab-aooe is a human monoclonal antibody approved by FDA in May 2018 to use as a subcutaneous ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...