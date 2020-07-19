by Colleen Fleiss on  July 19, 2020 at 7:14 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

India's Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 10.77 Lakh
In the past 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases stood at 10,77,618. With 543 deaths the toll stood at 26,816, Health Ministry data said.

In the last 24 hours, 3,58,127 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continued to expand.

It crossed the three-lakh mark on Saturday with Mumbai reporting over 1 lakh coronavirus cases so far. It is followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,65,714 cases, including 2,403 deaths.


The national capital, on the other hand is projecting an uplifting trend. For 17 of the last 20 days, including 11 in a row now, the number of people recovering from Covid in Delhi has remained higher than newly detected infections -- no other state has come close to such a trend.

The AIIMS Ethics Committee has given its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday.

Globally, over 14 million people have been infected with the virus and 602,656 have died. It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on July 13.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
WHO Says Record Single-Day Global Increase In COVID-19 Cases
The number of new cases of COVID-19 rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours, said WHO. The biggest increases were in the US, Brazil, India and South Africa.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in UK: Coronavirus Cases Rise to 294,066
COVID-19 in UK: At least 294,066 people have tested positive for coronavirus, a daily increase of 827, revealed the British Department of Health and Social Care.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Cases in Russia Exceed 760,000
Russia has registered 6,234 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its nationwide tally to 765,437, revealed sources.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake