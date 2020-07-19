by Colleen Fleiss on  July 19, 2020 at 6:58 PM Coronavirus News
WHO Says Record Single-Day Global Increase In COVID-19 Cases
In 24 hours, the new cases of coronavirus rose by almost 260,000, the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

The biggest increases were in the US, Brazil, India and South Africa.

The global death toll from coronavirus also rose by 7,360 -- the largest daily increase since May 10.


The previous record rise in new confirmed cases was recorded by WHO just one day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus passed 14 million on Saturday, with over 600,000 recorded deaths, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Cases are surging in several US states, particularly in southern states that were initially reluctant to enforce lockdowns or mandate the wearing of masks. Florida, Texas and Arizona have seen particularly high surges.

Florida is currently the epicentre of the US epidemic. The state recorded more than 10,000 new infections and 90 more deaths on Saturday, bringing its total number of cases to more than 337,000 and its death toll to more than 5,000.

In recent weeks, hospitals across the state had also warned that their ICUs were at capacity and that they were unable to accept any new patients.

Measures to stem the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, have become highly politicised in the US.

Source: IANS

