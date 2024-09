India`s Progress: 44% Drop in New HIV Cases Surpasses Global Average

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel addresses High-Level Side Event on "Revitalized Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together" at the 79th Session of UN General Assembly



India's Commitment to Eliminate HIV/AIDS



‘In India, approximately 2.5 million people are living with #HIV, resulting in an adult HIV prevalence rate of 0.2% and an estimated 66,400 new #infections annually. #medindia’

Reduce new HIV infections Improve treatment access Integrate various health services Focus on vulnerable populations

India's Role in Global HIV Treatment

India has made significant progress in reducing new HIV infections, achieving a. This was announced by Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel during a United Nations event focused on ending AIDS().Patel emphasized India's commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal of eliminating HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. She highlighted key initiatives, including the fifth phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme, which is fully funded by the Indian government.The fifth phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (2021-2026) in India aims toThis is fully funded by the government to eliminate HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.According to thereport, approximatelyPatel noted various youth-targeted initiatives, such as Red Ribbon Clubs and awareness campaigns like the annual RED RUN Marathon.The government conducts overannually for pregnant women and providesthrough public healthcare systems.India also plays a vital role in the, which ensures affordable treatment access.Efforts to, which mandates the appointment of ombudsmen in states to address grievances and promote prevention policies.Additionally, the integration of national health programs aims to tackle related health issues such as tuberculosis and viral hepatitis , further supporting individuals living with HIV.Source-Medindia