India`s Progress: 44% Drop in New HIV Cases Surpasses Global Average

India has made significant progress in reducing new HIV infections, achieving a 44% decrease since 2010, which surpasses the global average reduction of 39%. This was announced by Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel during a United Nations event focused on ending AIDS
India's Commitment to Eliminate HIV/AIDSPatel emphasized India's commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal of eliminating HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. She highlighted key initiatives, including the fifth phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme, which is fully funded by the Indian government.
- Reduce new HIV infections
- Improve treatment access
- Integrate various health services
- Focus on vulnerable populations
According to the 'India HIV Estimations 2023' report, approximately 2.5 million people in India are living with HIV, with an adult HIV prevalence rate of 0.2% and annual new infections around 66,400.
Patel noted various youth-targeted initiatives, such as Red Ribbon Clubs and awareness campaigns like the annual RED RUN Marathon.
India's Role in Global HIV TreatmentThe government conducts over 30 million free HIV tests annually for pregnant women and provides antiretroviral therapy (ART) to more than 1.7 million people through public healthcare systems.
India also plays a vital role in the global supply of anti-retroviral medicines, contributing over 70% of the world's supply, which ensures affordable treatment access.
Additionally, the integration of national health programs aims to tackle related health issues such as tuberculosis and viral hepatitis, further supporting individuals living with HIV.
