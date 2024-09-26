About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
India's Progress: 44% Drop in New HIV Cases Surpasses Global Average

by Dr. Navapriya S on Sep 26 2024 3:20 PM

India`s Progress: 44% Drop in New HIV Cases Surpasses Global Average
India has made significant progress in reducing new HIV infections, achieving a 44% decrease since 2010, which surpasses the global average reduction of 39%. This was announced by Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel during a United Nations event focused on ending AIDS(1 Trusted Source
Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel addresses High-Level Side Event on "Revitalized Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together" at the 79th Session of UN General Assembly

Go to source).

India's Commitment to Eliminate HIV/AIDS

Patel emphasized India's commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goal of eliminating HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. She highlighted key initiatives, including the fifth phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme, which is fully funded by the Indian government.

The fifth phase of the National AIDS and STD Control Programme (2021-2026) in India aims to
  1. Reduce new HIV infections
  2. Improve treatment access
  3. Integrate various health services
  4. Focus on vulnerable populations
This is fully funded by the government to eliminate HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

According to the 'India HIV Estimations 2023' report, approximately 2.5 million people in India are living with HIV, with an adult HIV prevalence rate of 0.2% and annual new infections around 66,400.

Patel noted various youth-targeted initiatives, such as Red Ribbon Clubs and awareness campaigns like the annual RED RUN Marathon.

India's Role in Global HIV Treatment

The government conducts over 30 million free HIV tests annually for pregnant women and provides antiretroviral therapy (ART) to more than 1.7 million people through public healthcare systems.

India also plays a vital role in the global supply of anti-retroviral medicines, contributing over 70% of the world's supply, which ensures affordable treatment access.

Efforts to de-stigmatize HIV have been supported by the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act of 2017, which mandates the appointment of ombudsmen in states to address grievances and promote prevention policies.

Additionally, the integration of national health programs aims to tackle related health issues such as tuberculosis and viral hepatitis, further supporting individuals living with HIV.

Reference:
  1. Union MoS for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel addresses High-Level Side Event on “Revitalized Multilateralism: Recommitting to Ending AIDS Together” at the 79th Session of UN General Assembly- (https:pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2058434)


