by Colleen Fleiss on  August 28, 2021 at 6:52 PM Coronavirus News
India Reports 46,759 New Coronavirus Cases
In the last 24 hours India has recorded 46,759 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly two months, said the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 509 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 4,37,370.

Of the 46,759, Kerala alone has reported 32,801 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active cases in the state now stand at 1,95,254, the highest in India.


In a significant achievement, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 62 crores on Friday and presently stands at 62,29,89,134 as per the provisional report provided by the Health Ministry.

For the first time, India on Friday administered more than one crore vaccine in a single-day under its nationwide mass vaccination drive against Covid-19. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single-day since the start of the vaccination drive.

Substantial growth of 14,876 cases have been recorded in the active caseload in the past 24 hours. The active cases account for 1.10 per cent of the total Covid cases while the national recovery rate was recorded at 97.56 per cent, the ministry said. India has a total 3,59,775 active caseloads currently.

In the last 24 hours, 31,374 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres, taking the total number of cured to 3,18,52,802, as per the health ministry data.

Source: IANS

