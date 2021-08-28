by Colleen Fleiss on  August 28, 2021 at 7:31 PM Child Health News
Pandemic Weight Gain in Children: Fresh Insights
During the pandemic, children between 5 to 11 years old have gained excess weight, said a new study.

The findings, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), indicated that during the Covid-19 pandemic there was an increase in body weight and the prevalence of obesity, particularly for children 5 to 11 years old.

"When we compared the weight gain among children from 2019 to 2020, we found that there was more weight gained during the pandemic for youths of all ages," said researcher Corinna Koebnick from the Kaiser Permanente in the US.


To determine if children picked up extra weight during the pandemic, researchers analysed the electronic health records of 1,91,509 children, who were age 5 to 17 from March 1, 2019, to January 31, 2021.

The researchers said that children between 5 to 11 years gained 5.07 pounds more during Covid-19 than during the same time period before Covid-19, while 12 to 15 years olds and 16 to 17 years olds gained an excess of 5.1 pounds and 2.26 pounds over the prior year, respectively.

Most of the increase among 5-11 and 12-15 years old groups was due to an increase in obesity.

"We need to immediately begin to invest in monitoring the worsening obesity epidemic and develop diet and activity interventions to help children achieve and maintain a healthy weight," Koebnick said.

Source: IANS

