Increased Type 2 Diabetes Risk in Children

Health professionals at King George's Medical University (KGMU) have noted a growing susceptibility of children to type 2 diabetes.
Kauser Usman, senior faculty member, department of medicine, KGMU, said, "The youngest child I have diagnosed and treated for diabetes was a Class 7 student, who had no family history of diabetes. There has been a rise in the number of children coming to OPD being diagnosed for diabetes, without any family history."
Changing Habits Over Genetics: A Crucial Factor in Childhood Type 2 Diabetes"Doctors said changing habits/lifestyle is to be blamed more than genetics."Children are now having mainly food outside the house and even avoid bringing tiffin to school. Busy parents also give money rather than tiffin. Besides, they are under tremendous pressure to perform. The aim is to decide on a profession such as medicine or engineering right from Class 4 or 5. During our time, all this pressure came only after Class 10," said NS Verma, HoD, physiology, KGMU.
"They can still stop diabetes from troubling them, but this needs a change in their lifestyle and food habits," said Prof Verma. He suggested exercising daily for at least 40 minutes, maintaining a diet chart and eating what suits your body best (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Prevent Type 2 Diabetes in Kids
Go to source).
Reference :
- Prevent Type 2 Diabetes in Kids - (https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevent-type-2/type-2-kids.html)
Source: IANS
Advertisement