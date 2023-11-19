About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Increased Type 2 Diabetes Risk in Children

by Colleen Fleiss on November 19, 2023 at 8:28 PM
Increased Type 2 Diabetes Risk in Children

Health professionals at King George's Medical University (KGMU) have noted a growing susceptibility of children to type 2 diabetes.

Kauser Usman, senior faculty member, department of medicine, KGMU, said, "The youngest child I have diagnosed and treated for diabetes was a Class 7 student, who had no family history of diabetes. There has been a rise in the number of children coming to OPD being diagnosed for diabetes, without any family history."

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes


Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
Advertisement


Changing Habits Over Genetics: A Crucial Factor in Childhood Type 2 Diabetes

"Doctors said changing habits/lifestyle is to be blamed more than genetics."Children are now having mainly food outside the house and even avoid bringing tiffin to school. Busy parents also give money rather than tiffin. Besides, they are under tremendous pressure to perform. The aim is to decide on a profession such as medicine or engineering right from Class 4 or 5. During our time, all this pressure came only after Class 10," said NS Verma, HoD, physiology, KGMU.

Doctors said that children getting diabetes is a major drawback for society."First, if there were no other diabetes patients, the family history for diabetes starts, secondly and most importantly, the productive age between 17 years and 40 years remains compromised due to the disease," said Usman.
Quiz on Diabetes and Oral Health

Quiz on Diabetes and Oral Health


Did you know that your dentist can identify signs of diabetes by just taking a peek in your mouth? Everyone should maintain good oral health, but those with high blood sugar are more susceptible to developing oral health issues. Maintaining good oral hygiene and health is crucial for overall health and wellbeing. Good oral hygiene practices can aid in preventing tooth and gum diseases, di
Advertisement

"They can still stop diabetes from troubling them, but this needs a change in their lifestyle and food habits," said Prof Verma. He suggested exercising daily for at least 40 minutes, maintaining a diet chart and eating what suits your body best (1 Trusted Source
Prevent Type 2 Diabetes in Kids

Go to source).

Reference :
  1. Prevent Type 2 Diabetes in Kids - (https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevent-type-2/type-2-kids.html)

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator


Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.
Advertisement

Insulin Injections for Diabetes

Insulin Injections for Diabetes


Insulin Therapy plays an important role in treating diabetes.Learning about insulin injections can help you better manage your diabetes condition.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, ...
Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and ...
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes. ...
Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand ...
Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, ...
Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with ...
Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to ...
Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the ...

Latest Diabetes News

Kick Smoking, Cut Your Diabetes Risk By Half

Kick Smoking, Cut Your Diabetes Risk By Half

Engaging in smoking also heightens the likelihood of complications associated with diabetes, including cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, and blindness.
Australian Guidelines Unveiled for Diabetes-Related Foot Disease Care

Australian Guidelines Unveiled for Diabetes-Related Foot Disease Care

Recently compiled guidelines originating in Australia for foot diseases related to diabetes have been consolidated.
Diabetes and Air Pollution: A Dangerous Duo for Health Complications

Diabetes and Air Pollution: A Dangerous Duo for Health Complications

An expert emphasized the significance of protecting diabetic patients from the increasing levels of air pollution.
India Secures Second Place in Global Diabetes Estimates

India Secures Second Place in Global Diabetes Estimates

Factors such as dining out, industrialization, migration to urban areas, and other elements contribute to the heightened susceptibility of Indians to diabetes.
Over 80% of Indians Diagnosed With Diabetes After Complications

Over 80% of Indians Diagnosed With Diabetes After Complications

World Diabetes Day: Worldwide, 72% of individuals diagnosed with diabetes discover their condition only after experiencing associated complications.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Increased Type 2 Diabetes Risk in Children Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests