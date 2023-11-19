Increased Type 2 Diabetes Risk in Children

Health professionals at King George's Medical University (KGMU) have noted a growing susceptibility of children to type 2 diabetes.



Kauser Usman, senior faculty member, department of medicine, KGMU, said, "The youngest child I have diagnosed and treated for diabetes was a Class 7 student, who had no family history of diabetes. There has been a rise in the number of children coming to OPD being diagnosed for diabetes, without any family history."