About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Ingestible Capsule Detects Sleep Apnea Breathing Issues

by Colleen Fleiss on November 19, 2023 at 10:07 PM
Ingestible Capsule Detects Sleep Apnea Breathing Issues

A group of researchers created an ingestible electronic gadget capable of identifying breathing issues in individuals with sleep apnea (1 Trusted Source
Ingestible electronic device detects breathing depression in patients

Go to source).

Researchers from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Celero Systems, and West Virginia University hope that using an ingestible capsule they developed can monitor vital signs from within the patient's GI tract.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea


Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
Advertisement


The capsule developed by Celero Systems, which is about the size of a multivitamin, uses an accelerometer to measure the patient's breathing rate and heart rate. In addition to diagnosing sleep apnea, the device could also be useful for detecting opioid overdoses in people at high risk, the researchers said in a paper published in the journal Device.

"It's an exciting intervention to help people be diagnosed and then receive the appropriate treatment if they suffer from obstructive sleep apnea," says Giovanni Traverso, associate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT and a gastroenterologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

New Device Aids Early Detection of Respiratory Changes and Monitoring Vital Signs

The device also has the potential for early detection of changes in respiratory status, whether it's a result of opiates or other conditions that could be monitored, like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), he informed.In a study of 10 human volunteers, the researchers showed that the capsule can be used to monitor vital signs and to detect sleep apnea episodes, which occur when the patient repeatedly stops and starts breathing during sleep.
Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Quiz on Obstructive Sleep Apnea


Do you feel sleepy all day despite sleeping normal hours? One of the possible reasons for this sleepiness could be obstructive sleep apnea. Test your knowledge on obstructive sleep apnea by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

The patients did not show any adverse effects from the capsule, which passed harmlessly through the digestive tract. In earlier tests in an animal model, the researchers found that this capsule could accurately measure breathing rate and heart rate.

In one experiment, they showed that the sensor could detect the depression of breathing rate that resulted from a large dose of fentanyl, an opioid drug."What we were able to show is that using the capsule, we could capture data that matched what the traditional transdermal sensors would capture," Traverso said.

Reference :
  1. Ingestible electronic device detects breathing depression in patients - (https://news.mit.edu/2023/ingestible-electronic-device-detects-breathing-depression-patients-1117)

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Uncovering Factors Predicting Opioid Overdose Post-Chronic Pain Prescription

Uncovering Factors Predicting Opioid Overdose Post-Chronic Pain Prescription


Study aids in explaining overdose risks to patients during opioid initiation for chronic pain, supporting evidence-based shared decision-making
Advertisement

How to Evaluate the Effectiveness of Opioids for Acute Back and Neck Pain

How to Evaluate the Effectiveness of Opioids for Acute Back and Neck Pain


For back and neck pain treatment the use of opioid pain-relieving drugs showed known significant risk of harm.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other ...
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the ...
REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams ...
Sleep

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological ...
Sleep Disorder

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate ...
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur ...
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, ...
Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations ...

Latest Medical Gadgets

Mini-Wearable Device Captures Body Sounds to Monitor Health

Mini-Wearable Device Captures Body Sounds to Monitor Health

A wearable wireless acoustic device records body's delicate sounds. They are useful for monitoring heart, respiration, and bowel sounds to detect abnormalities.
Acoustic Touch Offered by Smart Glasses Paves the Way for the Visually Impaired

Acoustic Touch Offered by Smart Glasses Paves the Way for the Visually Impaired

Smart glasses with 'acoustic touch' are redefining object recognition for the visually impaired.
Can Plant-Based Tiny Soft Robots Revolutionize Medical Procedures?

Can Plant-Based Tiny Soft Robots Revolutionize Medical Procedures?

Biocompatible soft robots, made from sustainable cellulose nanoparticles derived from plants, offer promising strides in the field of medical microrobotics.
Apple Watch Helps Track Your Heart & Save Lives

Apple Watch Helps Track Your Heart & Save Lives

The Apple Watch monitors heart rate, VO2 Max (oxygen intake during exercise), and ECG, warning users globally of cardiac abnormalities.
Apple Watch Series 9 - Next-Gen Tool For Digital Health

Apple Watch Series 9 - Next-Gen Tool For Digital Health

Apart from monitoring basic health, the new apple watch series 9 features a new double tap gesture to control apps without touching the watch.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Ingestible Capsule Detects Sleep Apnea Breathing Issues Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests