medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Increased Risk of Harm from Cannabis Across Europe: Study

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 2, 2019 at 4:10 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study highlights that cannabis potency has doubled across Europe in the past decade. The findings of the study are published in the journal Addiction.
Increased Risk of Harm from Cannabis Across Europe: Study
Increased Risk of Harm from Cannabis Across Europe: Study

Cannabis resin and herbal cannabis have significantly increased in potency and in price, according to the first study to investigate changes in cannabis across Europe.

The study by researchers from the University of Bath and King's College London, draws on data collected from across 28 EU Member states, as well as Norway and Turkey by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction.

The findings show that for herbal cannabis, concentrations of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol ('THC' - the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis) increased by a similar amount each year, from 5% in 2006 to 10% in 2016.

For cannabis resin (or hash), THC concentrations were relatively stable from 2006 to 2011 (from 8% to 10%) but then increased rapidly from 2011 to 2016 (from 10% to 17%). The price of cannabis resin also increased, but to a lesser extent than for herbal cannabis.

Lead author Dr. Tom Freeman from the Addiction and Mental Health Group within the Department of Psychology at the University of Bath, said: "These findings show that cannabis resin has changed rapidly across Europe, resulting in a more potent and better value product."

Unlike herbal cannabis, cannabis resin typically contains cannabidiol (CBD) in addition to THC. CBD has recently attracted considerable interest due to its potential to treat several medical conditions including childhood epilepsy syndromes, psychosis, and anxiety. When present in cannabis, CBD may offset some of the harmful effects of THC such as paranoia and memory impairment.

Cannabis containing higher levels of THC and/or lower levels of CBD has been linked to greater long-term harms such as the development of cannabis dependence, and an increased risk of psychotic illness. New resin production techniques in Morocco and Europe have increased levels of THC, but not CBD.

Dr. Freeman added: "CBD has the potential to make cannabis safer, without limiting the positive effects users seek. What we are seeing in Europe is an increase in THC and either stable or decreasing levels of CBD, potentially making cannabis more harmful. These changes in the illicit market are largely hidden from scientific investigation and are difficult to target by policy-makers. An alternative option could be to attempt to control THC and CBD content through regulation."

It is estimated that 24 million people (or 7.2%) of European adults used cannabis in the last year. Across the globe, 192 million people use the drug in a variety of markets, ranging from heavily sanctioned prohibition to commercialized legal sale. Cannabis policies are rapidly changing across the globe.

Recreational use is now legalized in Canada and several US states, and medical use is permitted in many more countries, including very recently in the UK.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Extract Decreases Brain Abnormalities in Psychosis

Psychosis, a mental disorder causes altered responses in three brain regions that can be controlled by cannabidiol, a cannabis extract.

Does Teen Cannabis Use Lead to Behavior Problems?

Cannabis use in and of itself does not appear to lead to conduct problems or increasing attraction to peers who use cannabis.

Cannabis Might Get Legalized in Thailand for Medical Use

Cannabis might get legalized in Thailand for medical use only; the decision has come after an increasing number of countries worldwide had started to accept the legitimate medicinal benefits of cannabis.

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Marijuana 

What's New on Medindia

Apple Cider Vinegar: The Controversial Health Tonic

Tips to Power Your Parenting Skills in the New Year

Low-fat New Year Recipes
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive