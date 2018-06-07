Increased Fast Food Consumption Linked to Asthma

Font : A- A+



A link between fast food consumption and an increased risk of asthma with other allergic reactions such as eczema, rhino-conjunctivitis has been found in this study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Respirology.

Increased Fast Food Consumption Linked to Asthma



The analysis included 16 studies. In terms of different types of fast food consumption, hamburger intake was most prominently associated with allergic diseases in a dose-dependent manner, irrespective of consumers' income.



‘Fast food consumption such as hamburger has been prominently associated with allergic diseases in a dose-dependent manner.’ The authors note that poor quality diet is likely to contribute to the development and progression of asthma and wheeze via multiple mechanisms. "Additional studies are needed to confirm the relationships seen in this analysis, however, and to identify potential causal associations between the consumption of fast food and allergic diseases," said senior author Dr. Gang Wang, of West China Hospital, Sichuan University.



Source: Eurekalert Advertisement The analysis included 16 studies. In terms of different types of fast food consumption, hamburger intake was most prominently associated with allergic diseases in a dose-dependent manner, irrespective of consumers' income.The authors note that poor quality diet is likely to contribute to the development and progression of asthma and wheeze via multiple mechanisms. "Additional studies are needed to confirm the relationships seen in this analysis, however, and to identify potential causal associations between the consumption of fast food and allergic diseases," said senior author Dr. Gang Wang, of West China Hospital, Sichuan University.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: