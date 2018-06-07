medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Noninvasive Methods can Reduce Procedure-related Miscarriages Before Birth

by Rishika Gupta on  July 6, 2018 at 6:53 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The efficiency of noninvasive techniques such as a blood test for fetal trisomies 13, 18 and 21 is being discussed in this study. The findings of this study have been reported in Institute For Quality And Efficiency In Health Care website.
Noninvasive Methods can Reduce Procedure-related Miscarriages Before Birth
Noninvasive Methods can Reduce Procedure-related Miscarriages Before Birth

In non-invasive prenatal diagnosis (NIPD), in contrast, the pregnant woman's blood is tested for the fetal trisomies 13, 18 and 21. The Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) commissioned the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) to analyze studies on the diagnostic characteristics of these tests and to outline hypothetical scenarios of a possible integration into prenatal care.

Many unknown variables

No robust estimations of the sensitivity and specificity of the tests on the rare trisomies 13 and 18 are possible. With over 99 percent for trisomy 21, sensitivity and specificity of the tests are similar to those of invasive methods.

If pregnant women at an increased risk of fetal trisomy 21 were offered an NIPD, some of the miscarriages caused by invasive testing could probably be prevented. More detailed conclusions on the German healthcare situation are not possible:

More precise modeling would require knowing the proportions of women of different ages who have invasive or non-invasive testing or who do not make use of such testing - for example, because they want to have the child in any case. These numbers are not known for Germany, however.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

NIPT Detects More Than 80 Percent of Chromosomal Abnormalities: Study

NIPT Detects More Than 80 Percent of Chromosomal Abnormalities: Study

Researchers will report that noninvasive prenatal testing detected 83.2 percent of chromosomal abnormalities normally picked up by invasive diagnostic testing strategies, such as chorionic villus sampling (CVS) or amniocentesis.

Simple Foetal Blood Test Soon To Predict Chromosomal Abnormalities

Simple Foetal Blood Test Soon To Predict Chromosomal Abnormalities

Researchers in The Netherlands are on the verge of developing a simple, prenatal blood test that would be able to detect accurately chromosomal abnormalities in the developing foetus.

Researchers Find New Clue to Causes of Birth Defects

Researchers Find New Clue to Causes of Birth Defects

Researchers have found a possible clue to why older mothers face a higher risk for having babies born with conditions such as Down syndrome that are characterized by abnormal chromosome numbers.

Empowered Prenatal Diagnostic Environment In Which DNA Sequencing Becomes The Standard Of Care

Empowered Prenatal Diagnostic Environment In Which DNA Sequencing Becomes The Standard Of Care

Scientists reported that the whole genome sequencing of the DNA code of three prenatal samples provided a detailed map of the locations of their chromosomal abnormalities in 14 days.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Top 14 Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Magnesium oil benefits range from insomnia to blood pressure control. Learn how this oil can help ...

 Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin - Drug Information

Plazomicin injection for intravenous use is prescribed for treating complicated urinary tract ...

 Keratosis Pilaris (Chicken Skin) - Skin Disorder

Keratosis Pilaris (Chicken Skin) - Skin Disorder

Keratosis Pilaris (KP) is a harmless skin disorder that causes dry rough patches and small, hard ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...